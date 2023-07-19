Mindy Kaling responds to criticism over 40lbs weight loss: 'People take it so personally'

Mindy Kaling has undergone a dramatic transformation over the last couple of years after overhauling her lifestyle which resulted in a 40lbs weight loss.

The 44-year-old is feeling better than ever after claiming in her 2011 memoir, 'Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?' that she would be "chubby for life" – but not everyone shares her enthusiasm over her healthier lifestyle. Mindy has faced criticism over her slimmed-down appearance, with some fans questioning whether she turned to the diabetes drug Ozempic to lose weight.

© Instagram Mindy Kaling has lost over 40lbs

Mindy has never addressed the speculation, but in a new interview with Allure, The Office star was quick to shut down discussions about her weight after she was asked to respond to people who have claimed "they've lost an ally" in her because of her shrinking physique.

"It's not super exciting for me to talk about my body and how it’s analyzed," she said. "So, I think I'm just not going to get into it because it takes over the conversation unfortunately and people take it so personally."

© Instagram Mindy runs or hikes 20 miles every week

Back in May, the actress called the interest in her body transformation "flattering" but admitted it can be overwhelming. "I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately," she told People. "I feel great."

"I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body, and I think it's flattering and sometimes it's just a little much, so I don't try to tune it in too much. The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy."

© Getty Mindy in 2019 before she changed her lifestyle

Mindy first drew attention to her smaller physique when she shared a photo of herself wearing a chic white dress in December 2022 – and she's shared details of her healthier lifestyle ever since. Her weight loss secrets include 20 miles of running or hiking each week and weightlifting with her trainer. "It's really a big commitment," she told the publication.

"It's hard with two kids that I wake up really early and I fit it in — and I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in, get an extra mile in," she added, referring to her children Spencer Avu, two, and her daughter Katherine 'Kit' Swati, five.

© Photo: Instagram Mindy got fans talking about her weight loss in 2022

"I just tell myself I have to do basically 20 miles a week of either hiking or running. And so that's been incredibly helpful to me," she continued.

Speaking to Today in May, Mindy revealed that while she is "never going to stop being a foodie", she has learned to make changes to her diet and stop thinking of exercise as a "punishment". "I'm never going to be someone who can just have spinach and salmon every day. I just am really for the first time in my life, trying moderation, and I love it," she explained.