Dianne Buswell stuns in plunging swimsuit during romantic getaway with boyfriend Joe

Strictly star Dianne Buswell has shared a glimpse inside her romantic getaway to Valletta, Malta, with her boyfriend Joe Sugg.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the professional Aussie dancer, 35, uploaded a whimsical Reel highlighting some of her best memories from their summer trip.

© Instagram Dianne appeared in her element as she enjoyed a tranquil breakfast in the sunshine

In her envy-inducing update, Dianne added several glamorous video clips giving centre stage to her summer wardrobe chock-full of whimsical delights.

At the start of her video, the pro dancer appeared in her element rocking a retro checkered pink and cream swimsuit complete with a waist-cinching belt and a plunging neckline.

© Instagram Dianne rocked a vintage cream and pink swimsuit

Perched on a sunkissed balcony with an unrivalled view of the sparkling sea, Dianne was the epitome of elegance, opting to accessorise with a wide-brim hat adorned with cherries and a pair of statement drop earrings.

She wore her flaming red locks down loose and highlighted her features with a sweep of natural makeup.

Elsewhere, Dianne uploaded a stunning snapshot of herself rocking a mini white dress, and a short clip in which she could be seen modelling a hot pink satin skirt adorned with sunflowers and a black lace halter top.

© Instagram The Strictly star uploaded a plethora of sun-drenched snippets from her trip to Malta

"The most incredible few days staying at the most amazing hotel with magical views of valletta's harbour @inialaharbourhouse a pinch me moment for sure," Dianne wrote in her caption.

"Malta you were just stunning and you now hold a special place in my heart can't wait to be back."

© Instagram Lovebirds Joe and Dianne enjoyed a romantic getaway

Stunned fans and friends raced to heap praise on the TV star, with one writing: "Malta is stunning and loooove your swimsuit!" while a second chimed in: "This looks so beautiful! all your outfits look gorgge as well especially that white dress!! so glad you've had the best time" and a third added: "Love all your outfits, you should defo do a look book sometime."

Joe and Dianne's whirlwind romance

Dianne visited Malta with her YouTuber boyfriend, Joe Sugg. The loved-up couple have been going from strength to strength ever since they first crossed paths on season 16 of Strictly Come Dancing.

Taking their relationship to the next level, the couple recently splashed out on a sprawling mansion near Brighton which they purchased in July 2023. After selling their colourful country retreat near Brighton for a cool £1.35 million, the pair upgraded to a lavish five-bedroom property that formerly belonged to Premier League footballer, Lewis Dunk.

© Instagram The Strictly star and her YouTuber beau have opted for a boho-chic interior

Chatting exclusively to HELLO! About their relationship, Dianne shared: "Joe will always continue to support me and vice versa me with him, so we're both extremely lucky.

"We both understand each other's careers and industries and we're just so supportive of each other. I think that makes us super healthy [as a couple] because we don't rely on each other for anything other than pure love."