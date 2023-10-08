Amy Dowden surprises in breathtaking ribbon dress at Pride of Britain after losing hair to cancer

Amy Dowden looked positively radiant as she graced the scene at the Pride of Britain Awards 2023 at the Grosvenor Hotel in London on Sunday evening.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who was forced to pull out of this year's season amid her ongoing cancer diagnosis, bravely took to the red carpet with her newly shaved head.

Amy looked beautiful in a candy pink gown adorned with an oversized satin ribbon; a symbolic choice in light of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a touching nod to her current diagnosis.

The Welsh dancer paired her beautiful pink gown with a glittering silver clutch and timeless red manicure. She highlighted her natural features with a glowy makeup combo, consisting of a rosy blush, striking highlighter and fluttery false lashes.

Amy's appearance on the red carpet comes just after the professional dancer made a surprise return to Strictly on Saturday night.

While the much-loved Latin and Ballroom champion didn't take to the dancefloor, Amy did appear on screen to remind viewers that voting lines were open.

Speaking to host Claudia Winkleman, she said: "I'm doing really well. I'm over halfway through treatment for chemo and I can't wait to be back with you all permanently!"

© BBC Amy looked absolutely stunning in a white sequin dress for her surprise Strictly appearance

Following her appearance, fans flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the love for the dancer. "The winner of this year's Strictly is Amy Dowden. Brave, inspirational and a beacon of loveliness. You've got this Amy," wrote one.

A second fan added: "It's made my Strictly night to see Amy Dowden, what a superstar, huge love Amy, you go fabulous girl"

© Instagram Amy Dowden is currently receiving cancer treatment

Back in May, resilient Amy bravely opened up to HELLO! that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

WATCH: Amy Dowden’s family and friends helped her shave her head

"I've been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle," Amy, 32, told us. "But if I'm positive and strong, I've got a really good chance of getting back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible."

© Amy Dowden/Instagram Amy has kept fans updated throughout her cancer journey

Speaking about the process of shaving her head, Amy added: "It was tough, but I felt empowered. This too will pass, in a couple of months my hair will start to grow back. "I'm not the only person going through this. And there is nothing wrong with a shaved head, you can be beautiful and bald."