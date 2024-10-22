Peter Andre's son Junior, 19, is unrecognisable with The Rock-inspired transformation

Junior Andre surprised fans as he attended the Pride of Britain Awards alongside his lookalike father Peter, stepmother Emily and sister Princess.

The 19-year-old has often been compared to his famous father, from following in his footsteps with his singing career to his striking physical similarities.

© Getty Images Junior joined Peter, Emily and Princess at the Pride of Britain Awards

However, Junior made a major switch-up to his appearance, sporting his most rugged look to date. For years, the 'Only One' singer was clean-shaven, but he began to embrace his stubble earlier this year.

© Mike Marsland Junior sported a beard on the red carpet

Now, he has a groomed yet bushy beard, a thin moustache and longer hair with sharp edges. The teenager looked chic in a grey suit layered over a black polo neck and a chunky silver chain, much like The Rock's iconic 90s look.

Dwayne Johnson previously reflected on his fashion choice, telling People: "It takes a lot of confidence to rock a fanny pack. Put your thumb in the fanny pack. I’m giving a look."

He continued by joking: "I’ve got a tissue underneath my elbow because I felt like my turtleneck was expensive. The funniest thing about this picture is, this is not a joke. I walked out of the house like this. Like: 'Hey baby, this is it, right?'"

Junior is not the only star embracing throwback fashion, with 90s trends such as suede jackets, cargo pants and cycling shorts rising in popularity.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Best-dressed stars at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2024

Junior's skincare secrets

Earlier this year, Junior revealed the secrets behind his clear skin. After cleansing, washing and moisturising his face, he added eye cream, brightening serum, Vaseline and beard cream.

© Neil Mockford Junior sported stubble earlier this year

When the latter made his stubble turn grey, he joked: "I'm going for the grey look, like a silver fox."

It appears to be a more comprehensive routine than Peter admitted to following back in 2015. The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker confessed to The Guardian: "My hair is curly, so if I’m going somewhere on my own, not a work event, I will run the straighteners over it. I also use coconut oil as moisturiser.

"You can do anything with it – eat it, cook with it, use it on your skin. It’s fantastic."

Junior's family

© Getty Junior has often been compared to his famous father

Peter shares children Junior and Princess with his ex-wife Katie, to whom he was married from 2005 to 2009.

He also welcomed Amelia, Theo and baby Arabella with his wife Emily, who joined him on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Talking about her blended family with her teenage step-children, Emily told Bella Magazine: "I treat the kids the same and just try to be supportive.

"I guess it's a different approach with teenagers, but in many ways, it's about being open and allowing them to come to you. It’s a tough balance to get right and no one's perfect. But we do our best."

LOOK: Pride of Britain best dressed 2024