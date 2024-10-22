Louise Redknapp wows in silky top and sheer lace skirt alongside boyfriend Drew

When it comes to dressing for the red carpet Louise Redknapp’s sophisticated style never disappoints.

At Monday night’s Pride of Britain awards, the former Strictly star opted for a sultry sheer lace skirt with a satin blouse as she attended the tear-jerking ceremony alongside boyfriend Drew Michael.

© Mike Marsland Louise Redknapp was a vision in an all black ensemble

The Eternal singer paired the high-necked silky blouse and delicate lace skirt, both from Dolce & Gabbana, with a pair of crystal toe-capped Yves Saint Laurent stilettos and semi-sheer black tights, which made the look Autumn appropriate.

The accessories were kept simple with a singular star earring from Roxanne First and a large statement ring by Stephen Webster.

Celebrity make-up artist Emmy Clarkson, used the Rhode Pocket Blush in 'Freckle' to give Louise’s cheeks the perfect peachy bronze flush, while her golden brown hair was pulled back into a tousled ponytail.

© Mike Marsland Louise looked radiant with a glowy base and raspberry pink lip

Louise Redknapp’s boyfriend

Since splitting from her ex-husband of 19 years, Jamie Redknapp, back in 2017 the mother-of-two, who shares sons Charley, 20, and Beau, 15, with her ex-husband, has kept her dating life under wraps. That was until she started dating new beau Drew earlier last year.

© Karwai Tang Louise Redknapp and Drew Michael looked like the perfect pair on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain awards

The loved up couple became Instagram official in November 2023 and while we still don’t know much about him, he’s reportedly the CEO of a British defence tech company. One thing we do know is that he’s not camera shy, regularly joining Louise on red carpets and posing for photos on her Instagram.

The Pride of Britain Awards

Despite being an emotional affair, the annual award ceremony, where winners are honoured for acting bravely despite challenging circumstances, always attracts a star studded crowd of immaculately dressed celebrities and sportsmen who come out to support the remarkable nominees.

Hosted by presenter Carol Vordeman and dancer Ashley Banjo, the awards celebrated their 25th anniversary this year, continuing to remind us of the extraordinary people who call the UK home.

Posting to her Instagram Louise said: “I’ve been going to the Pride of Britain Awards for over 20 years now and it was, as always, an honour to be there again last night for another emotional yet amazing evening celebrating all the incredible winners, hearing their stories and receiving their awards.”

The first Pride of Britain Awards took place in May 1999 but wasn’t televised. This year, you can watch the awards ceremony on Thursday, October 24th at 8pm on ITV1. Just don’t forget to keep some tissues close by.