Peter Andre sparks reaction with epic throwback photos of mini-me son Junior
Peter Andre sparks reaction with epic throwback photos of mini-me son Junior

Peter shares Junior and Princess with his ex Katie Price

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Singer Peter Andre has shared a plethora of heartwarming family photos to mark his lookalike son Junior's 19th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker shared a reel of snapshots, including an adorable throwback photo of Peter hugging baby Junior, numerous selfies and several pictures of Junior looking dapper on the red carpet.

In his caption, he penned: "Happy 19th birthday my son. I love you son. You're the best."

Fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "He looks just like you. Happy birthday", while a second noted: "Your first born, 19 wow time definitely flies by!" and a third chimed in: "They are a credit to you and your parenting. Happy 19th birthday Junior. Seems like only yesterday."

Junior Andre, Princess Andre and Peter Andre attend the Pride of Britain Awards 2022© Getty Images
Junior Andre, Princess Andre and Peter Andre attend the Pride of Britain Awards 2022

Peter, 51, shares Junior and daughter Princess with his ex Katie Price. The pair met during their stint on I'm a Celebrity in early 2004 and married just over a year later in September 2005 at Highclere Castle, the home of Downton Abbey, three months after welcoming their son. They officially split in 2009 when Princess was two years old.

The singer is now happily married to second wife Emily, with whom he shares Amelia, ten, Theo, seven, and baby daughter Arabella.

In recent years, Junior has started to follow in his famous father's footsteps. He signed a music deal at the age of 16 and released his debut single, Slide, back in 2023.

junior andre in jacket and jeans at film premiere © Getty Images
Junior is following in his father's footsteps

During an appearance on Loose Women in 2022, Peter said that he made his son wait until he was 16 to sign a contract as it was the same age he was when he signed his own respective contract back in 1989.

Peter Andre stood with Junior Andre© Getty Images
The father-son duo share a close bond

When asked by panellist Coleen Nolan how Junior was getting on in his music career, Peter said: "I'm so proud of him, I wouldn't let him sign his deal until he was 16, which is exactly the same age [I was] when I signed my deal."

family posing on red carpet© Getty Images
Peter posing on the red carpet with his wife Emily and his two children Princess and Junior

"I've actually got a picture of the two contracts, the one Junior signed at 16 and the contract I signed at 16. I should put that up one day," he added.

Bursting with pride, Peter was also quick to heap praise on his son when he performed his first ever gig. Following Junior's huge milestone in 2022, Peter shared on social media: "Beyond proud of your first ever gig son. So much more to come…".

He followed this up by adding: "Show: smashed, eardrums: burst, post-show maccies: munched."

