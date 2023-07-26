Princess Andre dazzles in summer co-ord in stunning photo with brother junior

Princess Andre is quickly becoming a fashionista in her own right, and we have the proof. On Monday, the daughter of Peter Andre was spotted looking spectacular in a new photo alongside her brother, Junior, 18.

The brother-sister duo are currently enjoying a lavish family holiday with their dad, Peter, and step-mum, Emily Andre. The pair took the opportunity at golden hour to pose for a glamorous photo together. Princess oozed holiday glamour wearing a beige co-ord comprised of an on-trend maxi skirt and matching strapless crop top.

© Instagram Princess looked beautiful beside her brother Junior for the sweet sibling snap

Captioning the photo on his Instagram account, Junior penned: "Sunshine is happiness... I’m dropping a new track this summer watch this space #onlyone." Princess, 16, broke her usual fashion rule and wore her iconic waist-length tresses in immaculate French plaits.

She accessorised her elevated holiday look with two elegant necklaces; a heart pendant on a silver chain, which was a special gift from her adoring boyfriend, and a shorter necklace in the same silver hue.

Princess Andre stuns beside dad Peter and brother Junior in sweet holiday video

The influencer kept it natural on the makeup front, showing off her flawless complexion with just gentle touches of bronzer, fluttery brushes of mascara, and clear lipgloss.

Stepmother Emily was quick to weigh in on the sweet sibling moment and penned a red love heart emoji in the comments section. One fan replied: "You both look gorgeous! You both have such a beautiful sibling bond [relevant emojis]. Your dad is so lucky to have you two as his."

© Instagram Peter and Emily looked so loved-up in the stunning snap

A second added: "What a gorgeous photo of you and Princess xxx". Meanwhile, a third penned: "Agabes mou [red love heart emoji] love you both gorgeous babies xx."

Proud dad Peter also shared an update from the family trip keeping his daughter front and centre in a sweet family video from the same sun-soaked evening. He penned: "Centre stage @officialprincess_andre [laughing and love heart emoji]. Love you both @officialjunior_andre."

The blended family-of-six are so close

Peter and Emily also posed for a sweet photo, and they looked more loved up than ever in a dazzling selfie. The duo twinned in glamorous sunglasses as they beamed for the camera.

Their youngest two children have also joined their family on the mystery holiday location. Peter shared a photo of the blended family of six standing on a sand dune with their arms waving in the air, as well as a rare photo of his youngest, Theo, standing alone on the sand dune.

The singer dubbed the snaps: "My two favourite shots ever," adding: "Love you all so much [heart emoji]. Millie, Theo, @dr_emily_official @officialprincess_andre @officialjunior_andre #family #familytime."

"Be proud of your family Peter you bring out the best in all your family," one fan commented on the photos. A second penned: "Your family is wonderful. So loving and united. It's always lovely to see x," alongside a love heart emoji. A third replied writing: "That is just fabulous! Thank god you are such a super dad!!"

Emily rocked a fabulous flared jumpsuit in the snaps which really impressed one follower who commented: "Emily channeling ABBA," alongside a red love heart emoji.