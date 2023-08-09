Princess Andre wows in dazzling pink two-piece for night out with brother junior

The daughter of Peter Andre is so stylish….

Princess Andre continues to dazzle fans with her sartorial portfolio, and her latest Barbie-inspired look on Tuesday didn't disappoint.

The influencer, 16, wore a vibrant pink two-piece comprised of pink combat trousers and a matching cropped biker jacket made of different hues of the on-trend shade. Underneath she rocked a white crop top. As for shoes, the daughter of Peter Andre donned a pair of stylish pink and white Nike dunks.

© Instagram Princess looked fabulous

The blonde beauty was captured out alongside her brother Junior, 18, and friends, as they headed to the Pretty Little Thing showroom.

As always her waist-length bright blonde curls couldn't go unnoticed, and were slickly styled into a half-up, half-down do. Princess opted for her usual natural makeup comprised of fluttery mascara and extra glossy lips. She also added a mini white shoulder bag to complete her ensemble.

© Instagram Princess channeled her inner Barbie

In one snap, Princess beamed for the camera whilst sitting on a pink swing adorned with flowers next to her friend and TikToker Nya Grace Temple. Resharing the photo to her Instagram Stories, she penned: "Pretty girl," alongside a pink love heart emoji.

Princess isn't the only Andre who has been pictured at the fashion brand's lavish events, as her step-mum Emily Andre has previously accompanied her step-daughter. The duo looked fabulous stepping out together back in April.

© Getty Emily and Princess share a close bond

Swapping her Barbie-coded ensemble, Princess opted for an all-black look comprised of a patent black puffer jacket and black leggings. Meanwhile, Emily slipped into a pair of light-wash straight-leg jeans and an off-the-shoulder corset top.

The ivory piece featured daring cut-outs on the hips, displaying her incredibly toned tummy. As for shoes, Emily rocked a pair of white barely-there heels and left her brunette tresses cascading down.

© Instagram Emily and Princess stepped out in April

As well as Princess, the doctor is a doting stepmother to Junior - both of whom Peter shares with his ex-wife Katie Price. Emily also shares two children with Peter herself, Amelia, nine, and Theo, six.

The family has recently been only a lavish summer holiday in their Cyprus home which was documented by Peter on his Instagram account.

The lavish apartment is surrounded by palm trees and features a large swimming pool and a massive tennis court.

"What a beautiful few days in our Cyprus home. Miss you already @dr_emily_official @officialjunior_andre @officialprincess_andre Millie and Theo," Peter captioned the clip.

Keep scrolling to see all the Andre's best holiday photos…