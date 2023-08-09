Princess Andre wows in dazzling pink two-piece for night out with brother junior

Princess Andre continues to dazzle fans with her sartorial portfolio, and her latest Barbie-inspired look on Tuesday didn't disappoint.
The influencer, 16, wore a vibrant pink two-piece comprised of pink combat trousers and a matching cropped biker jacket made of different hues of the on-trend shade. Underneath she rocked a white crop top. As for shoes, the daughter of Peter Andre donned a pair of stylish pink and white Nike dunks.
The blonde beauty was captured out alongside her brother Junior, 18, and friends, as they headed to the Pretty Little Thing showroom.
As always her waist-length bright blonde curls couldn't go unnoticed, and were slickly styled into a half-up, half-down do. Princess opted for her usual natural makeup comprised of fluttery mascara and extra glossy lips. She also added a mini white shoulder bag to complete her ensemble.
In one snap, Princess beamed for the camera whilst sitting on a pink swing adorned with flowers next to her friend and TikToker Nya Grace Temple. Resharing the photo to her Instagram Stories, she penned: "Pretty girl," alongside a pink love heart emoji.
Princess isn't the only Andre who has been pictured at the fashion brand's lavish events, as her step-mum Emily Andre has previously accompanied her step-daughter. The duo looked fabulous stepping out together back in April.
Swapping her Barbie-coded ensemble, Princess opted for an all-black look comprised of a patent black puffer jacket and black leggings. Meanwhile, Emily slipped into a pair of light-wash straight-leg jeans and an off-the-shoulder corset top.
The ivory piece featured daring cut-outs on the hips, displaying her incredibly toned tummy. As for shoes, Emily rocked a pair of white barely-there heels and left her brunette tresses cascading down.
As well as Princess, the doctor is a doting stepmother to Junior - both of whom Peter shares with his ex-wife Katie Price. Emily also shares two children with Peter herself, Amelia, nine, and Theo, six.
The family has recently been only a lavish summer holiday in their Cyprus home which was documented by Peter on his Instagram account.
The lavish apartment is surrounded by palm trees and features a large swimming pool and a massive tennis court.
"What a beautiful few days in our Cyprus home. Miss you already @dr_emily_official @officialjunior_andre @officialprincess_andre Millie and Theo," Peter captioned the clip.
Keep scrolling to see all the Andre's best holiday photos…