Princess Andre sparks major fan reaction in stunning summer dress

Princess Andre knows how to put together a dazzling look and on Tuesday, the daughter of Peter Andre looked fabulous in a strappy grey summer dress.

The influencer-in-the-making took to her Instagram feed showing off the number with a dazzling new selfie. The blonde beauty beamed for the camera against a white wall background.

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Back to basic," alongside a pink love heart emoji. As per the caption, less was definitely more for her laid-back ensemble to which she subtly added a heart-shaped pendant necklace - a recent birthday gift from her new boyfriend.

The 16-year-old is a natural beauty which was reflected in her makeup look that was comprised of fluttery mascara and subtle touches of bronzer. Her waist-length blonde curls never fail to take front and centre of her beautiful updates and are reminiscent of her mother, Katie Price in her early modelling days.

Friends and fans of the youngster were quick to weigh in on the photo, including proud dad Peter Andre, who commented: "My beautiful," alongside a red love heart emoji.

One fan penned: "So pretty Princess! Natural beauty, lucky girl!" A second added: "Gorgeous inside and out [red love heart emoji]." Meanwhile, a third wrote: "My girl," alongside two heart eyes emojis.

It isn't just Princess' off-duty looks that dazzle fans. Last Tuesday she put her influencer credentials on full display as she headed to the Pretty Little Thing showroom in London alongside her brother Junior, 18.

The duo headed to the location in central London to mark the launch of Ami Charlize's collection with the fashion brand.

Princess channelled her inner Barbie and stepped out in a dazzling pink set comprised of a pink bomber jacket and matching pink cargo trousers. As for shoes, she donned a pair of stylish pink and white Nike dunks.

Alongside a photo of her fashionista moment, she penned: "Fun times! [party and pink love heart emoji] @prettylittlething x amicharlize Sweet 16 Collection is now LIVE!"

Princess kept within the on-trend pink theme of the night and switched up her usual natural glam with a slick of pink lip gloss. She wore her immaculate curls in a slick half-up, half-down style, perfectly framing her makeup look. The teen posed with her hand on her hip, showing off her manicured pink nails.

"You look gorgeous Princess," one fan penned, alongside three heart eyes emojis. A second penned: "@officialprincess_andre beautiful as always princess [red love heart emoji] xxx". Meanwhile a third added: "Absolutely stunning."

