Princess Andre takes after model mum Katie Price as she poses in bold co-ord

Princess Andre is fast becoming her mother Katie Price's mini-me, and on Tuesday, the teen fashionista dazzled in a bold matching set.
In a photo shared to Instagram, Princess, 16, could be seen rocking a cheerleader outfit consisting of a black-and-white crop top and a matching skirt. The trendy teen, who was promoting clothes from Shein, elevated her sporty ensemble with a set of black pom poms.
As for hair and makeup, Peter Andre and Katie Price's daughter wore her Rapunzel tresses down loose in a seriously smooth style. She accentuated her naturally pretty features with a touch of natural makeup and a glossy lip.
Whilst her famous mother Katie has debuted a plethora of hairstyles over the years, here at HELLO!, we couldn't help but notice the mother-daughter duo's uncanny resemblance.
Back in 2006, the former I'm a Celebrity star made a strong case for rah-rah skirts when she donned a cheerleader-inspired outfit for the launch of her Jordan Workout DVD. And it's clear to see that Princess has taken a leaf out of her mother's style book!
Embracing the run-up to Halloween, Princess captioned her stunning snapshot: "Trick or treat [pumpkin emoji] #sheinhalloweenparty sale on now!"
Blown away by her Halloween transformation, fans and friends went wild in the comments section. Heaping praise on her natural beauty, one follower gushed: "Natural beauty never change Princess keep being you," while another chimed in: "It's giving me Riverdale vibes."
A third sweetly added: "Looking absolutely gorgeous," and a fourth commented: "Naturally stunning."
Princess and her mother Katie, 45, share a close bond. In recent months, the duo have made a series of red carpet appearances, with their latest glitzy appearance taking place in Liverpool.
Last week, they enjoyed a glamorous night out together at the National Diversity Awards – and wow did they look sensational on the red carpet.
For the special occasion, Katie and Princess twinned in black. The mother-of-five made a bold statement in a sophisticated off-the-shoulder black dress complete with a white belt.
Putting comfort first, she teamed her black frock with a pair of white croc heels. She wore her dark tresses down straight and sported dark eye makeup and a neutral lip.
Princess, meanwhile, looked seriously stylish in a black satin maxi dress featuring a halter neck design. She accessorised with a sparkly silver baguette bag and elevated her outfit with a pair of strappy heels. Perfection!
Aside from daughter Princess, exes Peter and Katie are also doting parents to 18-year-old Junior. The budding singer recently spoke about his relationship with his parents ahead of the launch of his new single.
On how his parents have kept him grounded, he told us: "They always tell me to remain grounded and humble. Respect people, spread love and positivity and just be you. Me being me, I'm a happy soul."
He went on to say: "I know what's right and what's wrong. I wouldn't do something just because my parents don't want me to. I think they know that I've got a good head on my shoulders. I've been brought up by them, and they brought me up well."