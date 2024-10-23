Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise supports half-sister Sunday Rose on new public social media
Bella Kidman Cruise; Nicole Kidman with daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban© Getty Images

Nicole shares Bella with ex Tom Cruise, and Sunday with husband Keith Urban

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman now officially has three children in the spotlight, with her 16-year-old daughter Sunday Rose-Kidman Urban becoming a member of the fashion week elite.

The teen made her public debut at the Balenciaga haute couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week in June, and walked the runway for Miu Miu at their Spring Summer 2025 show earlier this month.

Alongside her catwalk debut, Sunday also made her mark on social media, creating her first official Instagram account in honor of the moment. The verified profile so far only has one post, a collab post with Miu Miu from their runway show.

However, it already boasts over 3.5k followers, and while a majority of those are friends and fans, two stick out as being part of her famous family.

One, obviously, is her doting mom Nicole, 57, while the other actually happens to be her half-sister, Bella Kidman Cruise. The 31-year-old is Nicole's oldest child, adopted while she was married to now ex-husband Tom Cruise.

View post on Instagram
 

Nicole and Tom also welcomed son Connor Cruise, 29, while they were together. Both Bella and Connor are quite close with their movie star dad, and while they keep their relationship with their mom under wraps, it seems like Bella and Nicole share a close bond, at least on social media.

Sunday's parents Nicole and Keith Urban have shown their support for their daughter's step into the limelight (they also share younger daughter Faith, 13), although have also spoken about being cautious of taking it too easy.

A model walks the runway during the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty Images
Sunday made her catwalk debut for Miu Miu in Paris

In a conversation with E! News, Keith dubbed her catwalk moment "Very good," while adding: "At the end of the day anything that any of us choose to do involves an enormous amount of work. So go get in the trenches and start paying the dues as well."

He also told People that while he was "very proud" of Sunday, he also recognized that parenting can be a "challenge" and was keenly aware of the balancing act of allowing her to be in the public eye while also being a teenager.

Nicole Kidman and her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban with other attendees at Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week couture show© Instagram/Derek Blasberg
The 16-year-old has been by her mom's side for several events recently

"Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that," he shared. "Hopefully she'll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity."

Citing that seeing kids find their footing in front of the entire world is certainly difficult, he continued: "I mean, raising kids is a challenge, period. It's about trying to keep a balance. It's all a process, but I think balance is key. Keeping her firmly with schoolwork and structure and everything balanced in its place is key."

Connor Cruise, Tom Cruise and Isabella Cruise at United Artists Pictures and MGM premiere of 'Valkyrie' on December 18, 2008 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Bella lives in London with her husband Max Parker, and is quite close with her dad Tom as well

Nicole previously also explained during a conversation with Vogue Australia that her rule for Sunday was that she'd be allowed to make her fashion week appearance when she was 16. "That's what I told her, when she was 16 she was allowed to come to a show. She's wanted to go for a long time. That was her foray into it, and that was it. I'm like no, no more." 

