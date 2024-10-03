Nicole Kidman and daughter Sunday, 16, look like twins in matching outfits at star-studded party

Nicole Kidman was bursting with pride as her daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, made her runway debut on the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week earlier this week.

The Hollywood actress, who shares Sunday with her husband Keith Urban, was quick to celebrate her daughter's achievements on social media, sharing photographs of her walking the runway for Miu Miu's Womenswear SS25 collection.

Later that evening, Nicole, 57, and Sunday 16, joined a fleet of stars at a private Miu Miu dinner. The mother-daughter duo synced up their style in coordinating preppy outfits; Nicole in a tartan kilt and slouchy cricket jumper, Sunday in a coord mini skirt and cropped jersey.

© Jacopo M. Raule Sunday (L) and Nicole looked like they could be sisters as they rocked head-to-toe Miu Miu

Looking more like twins than they did mother and daughter, the pair showed their close bond as they posed for photographs hand-in-hand.

Babygirl actress Nicole wore her strawberry blonde hair in a loose braid, while her daughter's sandy blonde locks fell to her shoulders in natural waves.

Looking even more alike, both Kidman girls rocked a soft chocolate-hued eye look with fluttery mascara and a slick of pink lip gloss.

© Jacopo M. Raule The mother-daughter duo pose with creative director Jason Bolden

Following her stylish debut on the catwalk - and first time on Instagram - fans were quick to comment on Sunday's moment in the spotlight as she shared the runway with the likes of Willem Dafoe, Hilary Swank and Little Simz.

"Sunday Rose is the next supermodel," penned one fan, as another wrote: "Sunday is stunning. OMG." Actress Joey King celebrated Sunday's milestone moment, commenting: "There she is @sundayrose," while British star Naomi Watts cheered: "GO SUNDAY".

© GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban presents a creation by Miu Miu for the Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection

In a previous conversation with Victoria Beckham for Vogue Australia, doting mother Nicole shed light on her daughter's first time in the fashion spotlight. "She’s about to turn 16. That’s what I told her, when she was 16 she was allowed to come to a show," she mused.

"I don’t want to hold her back because I don’t want to be coddling her. We’re in the same boat as you - we put so much into the family and a lot of our social life didn’t exist, and now we need to make new friends, get out more, say yes."

© Instagram/Derek Blasberg Nicole Kidman and her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban with other attendees at Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week couture show

Sunday and her younger sister, Faith Margaret, 13, made their public appearance when they joined their family on the red carpet of the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony earlier this year, where Nicole was honored.