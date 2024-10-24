Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence looks so chic rocking off-the-shoulder dress and new hairdo
Subscribe
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence looks so chic rocking off-the-shoulder dress and new hairdo
jennifer lawrence in white dress© Shutterstock

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence looks so chic rocking off-the-shoulder dress and new hairdo

The Hunger Games actress is pregnant with her second child

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Actress Jennifer Lawrence looked nothing short of fabulous on Wednesday as she showed off her growing baby bump on the red carpet.

The X-Men star, who is pregnant with her second child, attended the AFI Fest Zurwaski V Texas premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood where she mingled with a cluster of guests including American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook producer, Justine Ciarrocchi.

woman posing at film premiere© Getty Images
The actress is pregnant with her second child

For the glitzy red-carpet event, Jennifer, 34, rocked a sophisticated white collared shirt dress complete with one slouchy shoulder, contrasting black buttons and a black leather belt. She teamed her bump-skimming dress with a pair of pointed flats and a luxe silver chain-link watch.

woman with fringe posing for red carpet photos© Shutterstock
Jennifer showed off her bouncy fringe

The mother-of-one wore her honey-blonde tresses in soft waves and highlighted her features with feline eyeliner, rosy blusher and glossy nude lipstick.

group of four people posing on red carpet at premiere© Getty Images
The actress mingled with guests including film producer Justine Ciarrocchi

Jennifer's rep confirmed news of her pregnancy after she was photographed out and about in Los Angeles rocking a visible baby bump.

Jennifer already shares two-year-old son Cy with her art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney, 40. The pair have been married since 2019 and tend to keep details surrounding their personal life under wraps.

While the actress has rarely spoken about her family life, she did share a rare glimpse inside her parenting journey during an interview with Interview Magazine.

Of her first pregnancy, she told Cameron Diaz: "I was so nervous when I was pregnant. I was getting paparazzi'd, and I was just like, "How the [expletive] am I not going to lose it on these guys when they're taking a picture of my baby?"

cooke maroney sitting© Photo: Getty Images
Cooke (far left) studied in New York

Elsewhere, she spoke about her work-life balance and how she prioritises projects. "There's no squeezing when you have a baby," she said of taking on more projects "There's just home, and it's the best. It definitely helps weed out projects: 'Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?'"

Reflecting on her husband's support, she added: "Fortunately, my husband is the greatest father in the entire world, so when I'm working, I don't have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt."

Jennifer and Cooke's love story

The couple were allegedly introduced to each other back in 2018 by Laura Simpson – a friend of Jennifer's. After a whirlwind romance, they went on to tie the knot in 2019 after 18 months of dating.

Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images
The actress wed Cooke in 2019

They exchanged vows at Belcourt of Newport Castle in Rhode Island with 150 guests in attendance. On her big day, Jennfier looked every inch the beautiful bride in a 1920s embellished dress complete with elegant puff sleeves.

"He's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight in June 2019. "It was a very, very easy decision."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More