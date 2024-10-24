Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence looks so chic rocking off-the-shoulder dress and new hairdo

Actress Jennifer Lawrence looked nothing short of fabulous on Wednesday as she showed off her growing baby bump on the red carpet.

The X-Men star, who is pregnant with her second child, attended the AFI Fest Zurwaski V Texas premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood where she mingled with a cluster of guests including American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook producer, Justine Ciarrocchi.

© Getty Images The actress is pregnant with her second child

For the glitzy red-carpet event, Jennifer, 34, rocked a sophisticated white collared shirt dress complete with one slouchy shoulder, contrasting black buttons and a black leather belt. She teamed her bump-skimming dress with a pair of pointed flats and a luxe silver chain-link watch.

© Shutterstock Jennifer showed off her bouncy fringe

The mother-of-one wore her honey-blonde tresses in soft waves and highlighted her features with feline eyeliner, rosy blusher and glossy nude lipstick.

© Getty Images The actress mingled with guests including film producer Justine Ciarrocchi

Jennifer's rep confirmed news of her pregnancy after she was photographed out and about in Los Angeles rocking a visible baby bump.

Jennifer already shares two-year-old son Cy with her art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney, 40. The pair have been married since 2019 and tend to keep details surrounding their personal life under wraps.

While the actress has rarely spoken about her family life, she did share a rare glimpse inside her parenting journey during an interview with Interview Magazine.

Of her first pregnancy, she told Cameron Diaz: "I was so nervous when I was pregnant. I was getting paparazzi'd, and I was just like, "How the [expletive] am I not going to lose it on these guys when they're taking a picture of my baby?"

© Photo: Getty Images Cooke (far left) studied in New York

Elsewhere, she spoke about her work-life balance and how she prioritises projects. "There's no squeezing when you have a baby," she said of taking on more projects "There's just home, and it's the best. It definitely helps weed out projects: 'Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?'"

Reflecting on her husband's support, she added: "Fortunately, my husband is the greatest father in the entire world, so when I'm working, I don't have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt."

Jennifer and Cooke's love story

The couple were allegedly introduced to each other back in 2018 by Laura Simpson – a friend of Jennifer's. After a whirlwind romance, they went on to tie the knot in 2019 after 18 months of dating.

© Getty Images The actress wed Cooke in 2019

They exchanged vows at Belcourt of Newport Castle in Rhode Island with 150 guests in attendance. On her big day, Jennfier looked every inch the beautiful bride in a 1920s embellished dress complete with elegant puff sleeves.

"He's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight in June 2019. "It was a very, very easy decision."