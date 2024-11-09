Kourtney Kardashian found an unforgettable way to share some exciting news with her fans – posing in a bathtub while wearing lingerie.

The Kardashians star, 45, took to Instagram on Friday to announce that her vitamin and supplement brand, Lemme, will soon release its first biotin-free hair-growth supplement, Lemme Grow.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Travis Barker shares glimpse inside home life with Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney looked gorgeous in an accompanying photo, wearing pink lingerie with fur trim detailing and matching fishnet tights that drew attention to her toned legs.

The photo was taken from above and saw Kourtney surrounded by bubbles with her raven hair fanned across the side of the bathtub as she gazed up into the camera.

Captioning the sultry image, she penned: "Long hair, lots of care Introducing @lemme Grow Our newest capsule formulated with a clinically-studied Keratin Complex proven to grow thicker hair in 12 weeks (and reduce hair shedding!)"

She added: "Annndd…we’ve made it Biotin-Free after hearing from so many of you who have sensitive skin and scalps. Launching 11.12!"

© Lemme Kourtney looked gorgeous promoting Lemme Grow

According to a press release from the brand, Lemme Grow "addresses the growing demand for products that prioritize scalp health and hair quality without the side effects of acne-causing biotin."

Her followers were blown away by the photo, with one commenting: "This is MAGIC! Every woman's dream is to have long, shiny hair." Another said: "Regal is the word that defines this photo."

© Lemme Lemme Grow is launching November 12

Kourtney launched Lemme in 2022 after spending more than five years researching nutrition.

"After years of struggling to find the right supplements, I embarked on a journey to create science-backed products that you would legitimately look forward to taking every day," she said at the time.

In 2022, Kourtney spoke to WSJ. Magazine about the lengthy process of bringing Lemme to fruition.

"My process [with a new product] is take it to my natural doctor, and he would muscle test me with it," she explained. "I would hold the product in my hand, and he would see how it reacts to my body."

"Some things test well but most of the time things didn't test well on me. I found it so interesting when he would say, 'Oh, it's because they're using corn or corn syrup or it's genetically modified,'" she added.

The brand launched with three gummy supplements: Lemme Matcha – energy B12 gummies – Lemme Chill – de-stress gummies – and Lemme Focus – concentration gummies.

© Getty Images Kourtney launched Lemme in 2022

"Matcha is probably my favorite gummy. It has B12, [so] it's not like jittery caffeine energy. Matcha naturally has caffeine, so it's not caffeine-free, but it's like the tiniest bit of caffeine," she explained.

"The B12 and the coenzyme Q10 give you that sustained energy. I feel really passionate about the ingredients and the combinations," Kourtney added.

© Getty Images Kourtney spent five years researching nutrition

Sharing the meaning behind the brand's name, Kourtney revealed: "I couldn't think of the right word for each scenario [in which to take a supplement], but we'd say all the time, 'Lemme focus on this.' "

Once we realized we use it so much in our vocabulary, none of us could get it out of our heads," she added. "You know, Lemme-everything-that-I'm-doing."