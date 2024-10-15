Kourtney Kardashian's 'iconic' bikini photo has fans saying the same thing

Kourtney Kardashian took a trip down memory lane and shared an "iconic" photo of herself in a bikini from 2009.

The Kardashians star, 45, posted a photo on Instagram of herself rocking a green and white striped two-piece while she sat on a sun-lounger in the middle of the night during a trip to Mexico.

In the photo, Kourtney is holding a cocktail with a fluffy white towel draped across her shoulders and her long, dark hair piled high into a messy ponytail.

Playing on the double 'K' in her name, she captioned the snapshot: "Don't ever say I'm not ikonik."

Her followers were quick to react to the sizzling photo, with many agreeing with Kourtney's 'iconic' status, while others couldn't believe how little she has changed in the years since.

"You invented IKONIK," replied one. A second said: "You are the blueprint". A third added: "Gorgeous, iconic forever," and a fourth wrote: "You still look the same."

© Instagram Kourtney has barely changed since this 2009 photo

While Kourtney's appearance has barely changed, her personal life looks very different now from her life in 2009.

The Lemme founder is now married to Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, and last November they welcomed their first child, Rocky 13.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot three times in 2022 after getting engaged in October the previous year.

© Getty Images Kourtney and Travis married three times in 2022

The couple first had an unofficial wedding in Las Vegas on April 3, immediately after the Grammy Awards, following that up with their official marriage on May 15 in Santa Barbara, and then an extravagant ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on May 22.

They tied the knot in Villa Olivetta on Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's estate which is set on a hilltop and features stunning views of the Mediterranean, with Kourtney wearing a dress of sentimental value.

She wore a one-of-a-kind Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda lace and satin corset mini dress, inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie, with a grand sweeping veil that enveloped the aisle behind her.

"Designing my dresses with Domenico and Stefano has been a dream come true in every way," she told Vogue. Flowers were hand embroidered into the headpiece and the image of the Virgin Mary was also included around the words "family, loyalty, respect," inspired by one of Travis' tattoos on his head.

On their second wedding anniversary earlier this year, Kourtney shared some beautiful photos from their big day alongside the caption: "2 years ago I married the husband of my dreams, forever with you @travisbarker."

© Instagram The couple legally wed in Santa Barbara

On November 1, 2023, Kourtney gave birth to their son at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

They underwent multiple rounds of IVF treatments to try and conceive, but in a surprising twist, Kourtney became pregnant naturally after ceasing IVF in late 2022, a development she referred to as "God's plan".

Kourtney and Travis have gone to extreme measures to stop Rocky from being seen by the public, with Kourtney explaining she felt reluctant to take him out of their gated community in Calabasas.

© Instagram The couple are parents to son Rocky

Their decision to shield Rocky from the public eye is in stark contrast to Kourtney's parenting of her and Scott Disick's children, Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, nine, who have all been in the family's reality show since birth and frequently appear on social media.

Travis' grown-up children, Atiana, 25, Landon, 21, and Alabama, 18, all have strong social media followings of their own, with Alabama active on Instagram since she was a young teen.