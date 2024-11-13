Strictly's Tasha Ghouri looks unreal in embroidered mini dress

Tasha Ghouri lit up our screens with her infectious energy as she joined her Strictly Come Dancing partner Aljaz Skorjanec to film Strictly: It Takes Two on Tuesday night.

The former Love Island star looked incredible in an embroidered mini dress adorned with bright, blooming flowers and intricate swirls.

The striking dress, which looks to be the 'A Kiss From A Rose' dress from Santa Fe fashion label Isola Boutique, featured a fitted bandeau neckline, delicate lace-up detailing on the back and hints of sparkle from the metallic threads.

© Instagram Tasha's beautiful dress is from Isola Boutique

According to the brand, the fun and flirty ensemble is crafted in a "luxe satin" with "candy-coloured beading and soft pastel embroidery."

Fans were quick to comment on Tasha's mini dress, which injected a dose of summer into autumn. "The dress!!! Stunning," penned one fan, as another wrote: "That dress was made for you, Tasha."

The reality TV star swept her golden blonde hair into a romantic updo, highlighting her beautiful white floral earrings and her cochlear implant.

© Instagram Tasha lit up the room in her embroidered dress

"She loves her updos!" noted a fan in the comments, to which another responded: "I wonder if the updos are so we can see the cochlear implant and so that the deaf community can visually see that there’s deaf representation on the show?"

The original poster replied: "Good point! That's a nice touch if it is the case."

Tasha's cochlear implant is her 'superpower' © Instagram Tasha uses a cochlear implant to assist with her hearing Tasha, who was born deaf, is Strictly's first-ever contestant with a cochlear implant and often takes to her social media platforms to educate her followers on the device she uses to hear. In a moving video shared earlier this year, Tasha chose to remove her cochlear implant to film a 'get ready with me' video, in which she spoke with a "deaf accent".

WATCH: Tasha Ghouri films with her ‘deaf accent’ for the first time The term refers to the way those who are deaf or who have hearing loss sound when they speak."If I can help one person out there with their confidence then that makes me happy," Tasha penned in the caption of the video, which has gained more than 5 million views across her social media platforms. "Remember to celebrate every single win, no matter how big or small," she added, reflecting on the video in which she tells viewers: "I don't know how loud I'm speaking, or how clear I'm speaking."

© Guy Levy Tasha has wowed Strictly fans every week Despite her struggles, Tasha and Aljaz have seen themselves at the top of the Strictly leaderboard most weeks, and have secured a place this weekend at Blackpool's iconic tower ballroom.