Amy Dowden glows in £10 Asda T-shirt for empowering photo

Strictly Come Dancing fans are delighted to have Amy Dowden back in the ballroom after she was forced to take a year away from the BBC show whilst she completed treatment for breast cancer.

Amy, 34, shared news of her cancer diagnosis with HELLO! in May 2023, candidly documenting her journey through chemotherapy and a full mastectomy.

In February this year, the Welsh professional dancer announced that there was "no evidence of disease" as she completed her treatment.

© Guy Levy Amy is back dancing on Strictly Come Dancing

"I won’t be getting the all clear for 5 years especially with a hormone fed cancer. But it was all worth it. Words I never thought I’d hear at one point." she shared in an emotional Instagram post.

"I have so much to strive and live for, and so grateful for another chance at life! Something I know not all get. I certainly see life differently and my life has changed forever!"

Amy continued: "Cancer affects too many so I will continue to do all I can to raise awareness and make sure I get as many as I can to #checkthemselves."

© Instagram Amy shared the joyous update that there is no evidence of disease earlier this year

As she waltzes her way back into the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, Amy is continuing to campaign for breast cancer awareness - and has released her own T-shirt designs with George at Asda to raise money for Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!.

Amy's T-shirts come in two colourways; baby pink and slate grey. The dancer chose a feminine bow design and a 'love from Amy' message featuring a handwritten written signature to add a truly personal touch.

The T-shirts are now online on George.com at just £10 with all the profits from the sale going to Asda's charity partners Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!.

Amy has released two T-shirts with George at Asda

"Breast cancer awareness is something I feel so passionately about, especially after my own diagnosis," said the dancer of her new T-shirts.

"It's hugely important to know your own body and check your chest regularly from a young age, and I hope that being involved in this campaign can help to raise heaps of awareness and funds for the brilliant Tickled Pink charity partners - Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!."