Tess Daly looks unreal in figure-hugging tailored jumpsuit - and it's just dropped in the sale

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 is in full swing, and while I can't tell you much about the Paso Doble, I can tell you where to shop the sexy black jumpsuit Tess Daly wore on Sunday night's results show.

Tess is always serving looks, and Sunday's was up there with my favourites. One thing's for sure, she really loves an all-in-one.

If you tune in for glitter and sequins, it might not be for you, but if you like a chic, tailored piece, head to Karen Millen where her jumpsuit has just dropped in the sale with £80 off.

Tess looked so chic in the Karen Millen jumpsuit

Cut with a fitted bodice and falling to a relaxed, straight leg, it looks amazing with a pair of slingback or stiletto heels this autumn/winter. It features a row of buttons down the front of the top and an asymmetric one-shoulder design, which instantly takes it from office territory to occasionwear.

The jumpsuit is part of The Founder's collection, one of 40 statement pieces designed by Karen Millen OBE herself. Usually retailing for £219, it's just landed in the sale for £131 - but you'll need to be quick, discounts often don't stay live for long

Tess styled the jumpsuit with metallic pointed-toe stilettos and statement gold jewellery. She wore her hair straight and sleek and finished the look with a sultry smokey eye and a nude lip.

Sharing her outfit on Instagram, she captioned the post: "It’s that time again, let’s see the results! @bbcstrictly" adding a disco ball emoji.

The 55-year-old TV star is in good company as another fan of a tuxedo jumpsuit is none other than Meghan Markle. The Duchess most recently wore a sleeveless style by Club Monaco to attend one of Oprah Winfrey’s book club events in California last month.

© Instagram Meghan Markle looked effortlessly chic in her Club Monaco jumpsuit

The elegant one-piece was cut with a collared halterneck falling to wide-leg trousers - a signature silhouette for the former Suits star.

If you're shopping for a black tuxedo jumpsuit to wear this season but want to forgo the asymmetric one-shoulder style, Phase Eight has just dropped the Kylie jumpsuit - and it's gorgeous. It features classic peak lapels, a satin waist belt and a wide-leg cut. Retailing for £199, it feels really high quality according to reviews. I'd style it with a sequin bag this party season.