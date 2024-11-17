Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gemma Atkinson stuns in strapless sequin mini dress for 40th birthday
Gemma Atkinson stuns in strapless sequin mini dress for 40th birthday
woman posing in black leather dress© Getty Images

Gemma Atkinson stuns in strapless sequin mini dress for 40th birthday

The former Hollyoaks actress is engaged to Strictly pro Gorka Marquez

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Hits Radio presenter Gemma Atkinson looked sensational on Saturday as she celebrated her milestone 40th birthday.

For the special occasion, the mother-of-two enjoyed a reunion with friends at a swanky bar complete with a twinkling skyline view.

woman posing in silver dress alongside man© Instagram
Gemma sparkled in a stunning silver mini dress

In a snapshot shared to Instagram, Gemma was shown posing in a sparkling silver dress adorned with reflective sequins. Flashing a broad grin, she oozed confidence in her strapless garment which featured a cinched-in waistline and a tulip skirt.

Ramping up the glitz, the former Hollyoaks actress teamed her frock with some sheer black tights and a pair of gem-encrusted black heels.

Gemma Atkinson in blue dress© Getty Images
The radio star always looks flawless

She wore her blonde locks swept over to one side in cascading curls and rounded off her look with a silver crucifix and a black choker necklace.

As for makeup, Gemma opted for a glam beauty blend consisting of bold eyeliner, defined eyebrows, glossy lips and radiant highlighter.

The TV star's fiance Gorka Marquez was quick to pay tribute to Gemma on her special day. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, he uploaded a carousel of heartwarming photos which he captioned: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY baby!!!! 40 never looked better to me. I was supposed to get you a gift but I am the one who got it."

couple in matching black outfits on red carpet© Shutterstock
Gemma and Gorka got engaged in 2021

Gorka continued: "Can’t wait to celebrate your big day with you. Thank you for all what you do for our little Famila. We love you so much!! As if you are freakin' 40."

His post sparked a sweet fan reaction, with many racing to share their thoughts in the comments section. "Age is but a number! Love life and it will love you," while a second noted: "Love these pics, have a great day" and a third added: "Just the cutest couple. Happy birthday Gemma, hope you have the best day."

View post on Instagram
 

Together Gemma and Gorka, who got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2021, are doting parents to daughter Mia, four, and son Thiago, one. The pair met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and later went public with their relationship the following year.

The pair don't appear to be in a rush to walk down the aisle, with Gemma exclusively telling us in April this year: "The fewer people, the better… Ideally, I'd wear a trouser suit, but that might not go down well."

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez with their little ones Mia and Thiago© Instagram
Gemma and Gorka with their little ones Mia and Thiago

"I'd like to wait until Thiago can walk down the aisle. We've got this perfect life together, with the babies, the house and the dogs, so we don't feel any pressure to get married just for a certificate."

She continued: "We were thinking that we could go to a registry office and do it with just the two of us and then have a massive party. But then, as that got closer, I was thinking that I'd regret not having my sister and niece as bridesmaids, so we were like: 'No, let's not rush. Let's wait until the perfect time and do it then.'"

