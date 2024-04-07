Gemma Atkinson highlights toned abs in gorgeous halterneck dress during family getaway

Gemma Atkinson has been lapping up the sunshine in Spain with her fiancé Gorka Marquez and their two adorable children, Mia and Thiago. And at the weekend, the Hits Radio host, 39, shared a glimpse inside her gorgeous holiday wardrobe.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Gemma opted to post a sunkissed family snapshot which showed Gorka, dressed in beige trousers and a striped shirt, posing proudly with daughter Mia, while Gemma looked every inch the doting mum as she balanced baby son Thiago on her hip.

© Instagram Gemma looked radiant in her rust-hued summer frock

For the family outing, former Hollyoaks actress Gemma dressed to impress in a rust-hued halter neck floaty dress complete with an ab-baring cut-out section around the midriff and a daring thigh-split running down the front of the skirt.

In a follow-up Instagram Story, the radio host shared details of her tangerine dress, telling fans: "Lots asking about this outfit in the comments. It's from my own range with @inthestyle but it's a year old so may not be available now."

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka travelled to Gorka's native Spain for a tranquil family getaway

She elevated her outfit with a pair of cream espadrilles and accessorised with a simple gold pendant. As for hair and makeup, the mother-of-two wore her flowing blonde locks in a high ponytail and accentuated her natural features with a touch of radiance-boosting makeup.

Little Thiago looked so precious in butter yellow dungarees adorned with pastel trees, whilst Mia, four, could be seen wearing a lime green linen dress, sunglasses and a pair of metallic silver sandals. Adorable!

© Instagram Gemma is currently holidaying in Spain with her adorable brood

Captioning the photo, Gemma and Gorka penned: "Familia [red heart] Forever making memories…"

Fans and friends were quick to comment, with Helen Skelton writing: "Gorgeous fam in every way," while another noted: "Refreshing just how normal yet real your family is. Don't pretend to be anything you aren't… It's very rare for social media but very refreshing…"

© Getty Images The loved-up couple first crossed paths on Strictly Come Dancing

Gemma and Gorka met during the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing, when the actress was paired with Aljaz Skorjanec and Spanish professional dancer Gorka was partnered with X Factor singer Alexandra Burke.

Their relationship blossomed after the show ended, with the couple going on to welcome their daughter Mia in July 2019 in what Gemma described as a "traumatic birth." Gorka then popped the question on Valentine's Day in 2021.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka are proud parents to daughter Mia and son Thiago

Three years later, they haven't shared any solid wedding plans, but they put their nuptials on hold to expand their family with the birth of Thiago on 17 July 2023.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Gemma spoke candidly about her experience of becoming a mother for the second time. "Oh, I'm loving it. It's just going so fast," she revealed.

"I always think if you could bottle it up and sell it, that would be the key to everyone's happiness – that time at home with you and your baby and the family. It's obviously chaotic and you're tired at the same time but it's so wonderful as well, you don't want it to end."