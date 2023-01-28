Gemma Atkinson impressed viewers when she competed on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017 and she has since integrated herself into the wider family with her engagement to pro Gorka Marquez.

On Saturday, she went to reunite with some of her old co-stars and friends as she headed to watch the Strictly Live Tour with her daughter, Mia. To mark the event, she shared a photo from her time on the tour in which she glistened in a very tiny mini dress. In true Strictly fashion, the sparkly yellow number was bedecked in sequins as Gemma posed with her hands on her hips.

The actress showed off her endless legs as she smiled for the camera in the behind-the-scenes moment.

She also shared other moments including partner Gorka cheekily putting his hand on her breast, and a snap with pros Gorka, Giovanni Pernice and Luba Mushtuk.

"Off to watch the Strictly Tour today so making it all about ME and MY time on the show," she joked in the caption.

"Excited to see Mia's reaction to everyone doing their thing. I may need security for when she sees Will Mellor. She'll be like me at a Backstreet Boys concert."

Gemma showed off her stunning figure

Her former co-stars were quick to react to the photos with Dianne Buswell commenting: "Ah the mems," and Johannes Radebe sharing a heart emoji.

Other fans also shared their thoughts, as one posted: "You were fabulous on Strictly darling," while a second added: "Amazing! Love the cheeky one of you and Gorka."

Some even hoped that Gemma would share footage of when Mia met Will Mellor, with the young girl developing something of a crush during his time on the show last year.

It's an exciting time for Gemma and Gorka as they prepare to welcome a second baby, who will be a younger brother to young Mia.

The actress captured a cheeky moment

Gemma shared the exciting news of her pregnancy with friends and fans on Instagram alongside a string of touching black and white photo of herself with her daughter Mia and fiancé Gorka.

Alongside the snaps were the words: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year. We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again.

"Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she’s adamant he’s going to be called Barbie."

The pair's baby is due in the summer.

