Harper Beckham and sister-in-law Nicola Peltz twin in £595 corset top

Victoria Beckham's fashion label is big news and has so many celebrity fans. But the best advert for her designs has to be her daughter Harper, who is rarely seen without a VB staple or two.

On Tuesday, the former Spice Girl shared a fabulously chic model shot of a corset from her current collection - and it turns out her 13-year-old daughter wore the style in both black and white last month.

The corset, which retails at £595, has a super sleek shape. The website says of the style: "Crafted to create a classic hourglass silhouette, the Side Panel Corset Top reflects the house’s reputation for meticulous tailoring. Made from crepe back satin, it is fully lined and has boning on the front and back body panels for a corset effect. A V-shaped waistline adds a distinctive talking point, while matt crepe back satin side body panels bring a subtle textural contrast. An exposed back metal zip completes the look."

© Victoria Beckham Harper wore a VB corset last month

Harper first wore the standout style back in October, when she attended the launch of her brother Brooklyn's Cloud23 hot sauce range, wearing the top paired with low-slung denim jeans and white trainers.

WATCH: Harper and Nicola share a sweet sisterly moment backstage at PFW

Back in February, Victoria's daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, who is married to her eldest son Brooklyn, also wore the style, too.

© Alexandra Alverez Nicola looked stunning in her corset

She wore the gorgeous all-black ensemble at the premiere of her directorial debut, Lola, in February, where she was joined by husband Brooklyn and Victoria.

Nicola has also worn the same style in white too.

© Getty Victoria and Nicola, wearing the corset in white

VB on Harper's style

In a new interview with The Telegraph, fashion mogul Victoria discussed how Harper often dons her eponymous label's silk dresses when attending star-studded events or gracing the front row of a Parisian fashion show.

© Instagram Victoria recently commented on Harper's style

Victoria said: "They suit her and they’re appropriate. But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun."

© Getty Images Harper is such a fashionista

However, it seems that VB is in no rush to push her youngest offspring into the limelight, or make her a fashion influencer. Discussing her upcoming Netflix documentary, Victoria said: "There are boundaries. For instance, Harper’s Instagram account is private."