Victoria Beckham's forgotten wedding guest dress is big news again

As a fashion editor, I talk about Victoria Beckham's outfits every week, but one of my favourite looks the former Spice Girl has ever worn, has to be her mother-of-the groom dress, back in 2022.

VB' eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz at the Peltz family estate in Palm Beach, and Victoria wore a delightful metallic silk slip dress for the standout occasion. The delightful, shimmering style was actually inspired by the moon's reflection on the sea at night.

The former singer said on Instagram: "Inspired by the Studio 54 era, this very special and delicate gown is inspired by the reflection of the moonlight on the ocean at night, and was developed using the finest metallic yarn from my favourite mill in Como, Italy."

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off stunning metallic dress designed for son Brooklyn's wedding

VB later released several metallic versions of the dress to her label, stating they "echo the glamour of ’40s Hollywood, but with the boldness of the ’70s club scene."

It's sadly no longer available online, which is a great shame. However, it can be found on rental platforms, which is ideal if you wanted to sport the style for a big event.

© Instagram Victoria with her parents at Brooklyn's wedding in 2022

On Thursday, the wonderful stylist and fashion influencer Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe, AKA Melissa's Wardrobe , wore VB's dress to an event and looked sensational in the style, which was sourced by CLASSLES.

© @melissaswardrobe Melissa looked stunning in this silk dress by Victoria Beckham

The beauty styled it with a Bottega Veneta clutch bag and heels, and makes us really want to wear it!

The content creator, who is widely known for styling superstar Stormzy, generated lots of comments from followers, who adored the chic look.

Mother of the groom style

Opening up about her wedding getup to Grazia magazine, the fashion designer said: "It took me quite a while to figure out what I wanted to wear. The day wasn't about me, it was about Brooklyn and Nicola. So I wanted to look appropriate, and really to be comfortable and to feel like myself."

© Getty Brooklyn and Nicola have been married for two years

The wedding day went down in history as one of the most stylish ever! Main man Brooklyn wore a custom Dior suit, while his bride delighted fans in a halterneck Valentino Haute Couture gown with an open back. Harper was the perfect bridesmaid in an "angelic, sweet and simple" white puff-sleeve dress and looked beyond cute.