Victoria Beckham just wore the same ring as daughter Harper - and everyone missed it

When it comes to choosing diamonds for his wife, David Beckham is somewhat of a connoisseur. However, there's one ring he's gifted Victoria that particularly stands out – a sparkling emerald that matches with a ring the football legend also bought for daughter Harper.

© Instagram David gifted his wife and daughter matching emerald rings

During a new shoot with The Telegraph, Posh Spice donned a whopping diamond ring alongside her smaller emerald ring – both gifted by David.

The dainty object of desire features an elegant gold band encrusted with an emerald diamond in the centre. Victoria often dons the sparkling jewel on her index finger, pairing it alongside a square cut yellow diamond on a pavé band.

Victoria Beckham's emerald ring The former Spice Girl often dons her gifted emerald ring on her index finger

The fashion designer has clearly garnered a taste for frosted fingers to jazz up her fresh weekly manicures. When David proposed to Victoria in 1998, he gifted her a marquise cut yellow diamond frosted on a yellow gold band. For her 30th birthday, the former England football player picked out a pink champagne halo diamond ring that was reported at the time to be worth £880,000.

For her interview with The Telegraph, Victoria also donned a gold Patek Philippe watch inscribed 'Mummy, we love you', which David gave her when she got her OBE in 2017.

The fashion mogul is also partial to luxurious, royal sapphire and deep-red ruby rings, having sported both over the years.

Harper twinned with her mom on the Women of the Year Awards carpet

Victoria and Harper's matching rings do not come as a surprise. The mother-daughter duo often step out in coordinated outfits to star-studded events. Most recently, the pair exuded chic in matching Victoria Beckham silk looks for Harper's Bazaar's 2024 Women of the Year awards.

And it seems the youngest Beckham child needs to start giving her fashion mogul mum lessons in filming makeup tutorials. Victoria often does her own filming for her Instagram account which advertises her VB Beauty products.

Speaking to The Telegraph, she said: "I tried it with a video team but it didn’t feel authentic. I like to find good light in front of a window because I don’t want to use crazy filters. The number of people who say, 'Why are you only showing one side of your face?' I’m like, 'Give me a break.' I don’t have a script. I’m holding the phone and trying to film myself applying make-up at the same time."

However, Harper clearly doesn't share a similar filming dilemma and recently took over her mum's Instagram stories to showcase a tutorial of how to apply a dusty rose lip gloss and lip liner.

To caption the story, Victoria wrote, "#HarperSeven getting ready for the @bazaaruk Women of the Year Awards! Kisses @victoriabeckhambeauty xx."