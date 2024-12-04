Victoria Beckham's £630 heels she wore to Buckingham Palace are crazy high

We are still reeling over Victoria and David Beckham's surprise appearance at the State Banquet on Tuesday evening, which was held at Buckingham Palace.

The former Spice Girl took her place with her footballing legend husband David, alongside 170 guests at the state banquet, which honoured the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani during their state visit to the UK.

WATCH: Victoria and David Beckham make surprise appearance at state banquet with royals

Victoria donned a dazzling, floor-length dress with ruched detail at the waist, from her own fashion label, and wore her famous brunette tresses tied black. The designer style really looked fabulous on the svelte star, and she also teamed the frock with a pair of heels, also from her own collection, which were super high!

© Alamy David and Victoria Beckham at state banquet

VB's shoes were known simply as the 'High heels in black' and cost a cool £630. They also come in ivory and this season's most-worn shade, burgundy. The former singer's shoes are so popular, they have sold out in every single size.

Victoria wore these £630 shoes from her own label

The website says of the style: "A favourite of Victoria’s, this classic mule is a sexy and modern proposition for the new season. A seductive curved heel adds a provocative talking point, while the signature V cut creates flattering toe cleavage. Crafted from luxury calf leather and presented in classic black, they are a comfortable but confident choice for any occasion."

Check out the high heel!

David looked suave and sophisticated in his suit. The former Manchester United footballer served as an ambassador for the Qatar World Cup in 2022, and became an ambassador for The King's Foundation in June.

Victoria Beckham at the royal wedding

Victoria also chose to wear navy at the royal wedding of the Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

© Getty Victoria at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018

The fashion designer and David were some of the lucky guests who got invited to Harry and Meghan's nuptials, which took place at Windsor Castle.

© Getty Victoria wore a navy blue dress to the nupitals

For the wedding, Victoria opted to wear a slash front midi dress in navy from her own label once again. The design was from her Pre-SS19 RTW collection, and was teamed with one of her own handbags. Shortly after the ceremony, mum-of-four Victoria took to Instagram to share photos from the day. "Congratulations, an amazing day. So proud to be British! Thank you so much for including @davidbeckham and I. We are so honoured and so happy for you both," she wrote in the caption.