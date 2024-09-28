Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Dockery's burgundy coat is causing a rapid sellout situation
Subscribe
Michelle Dockery's burgundy coat is causing a rapid sellout situation
Michelle Dockery attends the Emilia Wickstead show during London Fashion Week September 2024 at on September 15, 2024 in London, England. © Getty

Michelle Dockery's burgundy coat is causing a rapid sellout situation

Michelle plays the character of Lady Mary Crawley in Downton Abbey

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The stunning Michelle Dockery is whom many may refer to as a quiet style icon. The star of Downton Abbey does not have social media; so she doesn't have a place to display outfit pictures, but the actress always looks chic and does love fashion shows. The actress, who married Jasper Waller-Bridge last year, went to two very high-end presentations at London Fashion Week this month.

WATCH: Downton Abbey confirms third film

Michelle, who plays the iconic Lady Mary Crawley in the ITV series, headed to royally-loved Emilia Wickstead's show and dazzled onlookers in a beautiful burgundy trench coat by the desiger.The 42-year-old teamed the standout style with a simple outfit underneath, as well as strappy sandals, and let the coat do all the talking - after all, burgundy is this season's hottest, most sought-after shade, and what's more, it's everywhere right now.

Michelle Dockery attends the Emilia Wickstead show during London Fashion Week September 2024 at on September 15, 2024 in London, England. © Getty
Michelle at the Emilia Wickstead show wearing the brand's burgundy coat

Since then, the £3,689 jacket has become a fast-selling item on the Emilia Wickstead website and what's more, three sizes have already sold out since the Anatomy of a Scandal actress wore it.

Michelle wore this beautful Emilia Wickstead burgundy coat
Michelle wore this beautful Emilia Wickstead burgundy coat

We've found a wonderful high street lookalike from Anthropologie which looks hugely similar. It has the same high shine finish and rich oxblood tone, but costs a much more purse-friendly £148.00.

By Anthropologie High-Shine PU Car Coat
This Anthropologie coat is a great designer lookalike

The raven-haired beauty also went to the JW Anderson show at Old Billingsgate. 

Looking uber stylish as she posed with actors Joe Alwyn and Antonia Thomas, she sported an apple-green double-breasted blazer and matching wide-leg trousers. 

Michelle Dockery wearing a striking green suit with a camel coat© Getty
Michelle Dockery at the JW Anderson show

The Essex-born star added a white handbag and square-toe heels.

Michelle's tribute

On Friday, it was revealed that Michelle's Downton Abbey co-star Dame Maggie Smith had passed away in hospital. Her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens announced the news and the tributes poured in from all that had worked with the acting legend.

Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot 'Downton Abbey' Film - 2019© Focus Features/Kobal/Shutterstock
Dame Maggie Smith and Michelle Dockery in Downton Abbey

Michelle played Maggie's character of Lady Violet Crawley's grandaughter in Downton and said in a statement provided to Deadline: "There was no one quite like Maggie. I feel tremendously lucky to have known such a maverick. She will be deeply missed and my thoughts are with her family."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More