I'm a Fashion Editor and these are Princess Kate's 3 best party dresses

Dressing for Christmas really can be so much fun! It's the one time of year you can pretty much guarantee that everyone is in a great mood, and you can also be sure that a Christmas party invite or two will end up in your inbox.

The Princess of Wales has been to many fancy events in her time and what's more, she is always dressed for the occasion. Prince William's wife has worn some exceptionally festive frocks over the years, providing the perfect inspiration if you have a festive bash to go to.

© Getty Kate is the queen of party dresses

As a fashion editor, I've picked my top three in the most Christmassy colours of all - green, red and gold - and what's more, they are still available to purchase now!

Needle & Thread at Buckingham Palace

Back in 2020, Kate hosted a glittering event at Buckingham Palace and turned everyone's head in the room when she stepped out in a red sequined number by luxury British brand Needle & Thread.

© Getty Kate wearing her red sequin Needle & Thread dress

The royal's red design is called the 'Aurora' dress, and it almost broke the internet that evening, unsurprisingly selling out in record time. Understandably shoppers are still obsessed with this style, and it's now a permanent fixture in the brand's collection.

The Vampire's Wife 'Falconetti' in Ireland

Also in 2020, Kate jetted off to Ireland for the royal tour and ensured she paid homage to the Emerald Isle, wearing a delightful frock from now defunct label The Vampire's Wife.

© Getty Kate wearing the green 'Falconetti' dress by The Vampire's Wife

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wore the brand's 'Falconetti' dress which featured shimmering metallic silk-blend chiffon, a fitted bodice, and puffed sleeves trimmed with feminine ruffles. It sadly is no longer available to buy, but you can actually rent it at John Lewis for £153 a go.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

Jenny Packham 'Bond Girl' dress

In 2021, the Princess positively glittered at the World Premiere of the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die.

© Getty Kate wearing the Jenny Packham gold 'Bond Girl' dress

Leaving former Bond Girls shaking in their boots, the mother-of-three donned this truly sensational gold gown number by Jenny Packham. The glittering ensemble featured a twisted waist, boasted a plethora of hand-sewn sequins, and also featured a show-stopping, bejewelled cape. You can still buy the dress today in gold, burgundy and navy, too.