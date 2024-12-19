Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Clarkson looks tiny in $2.5k mini dress that showcases slender legs
Subscribe
Kelly Clarkson looks tiny in $2.5k mini dress that showcases slender legs
Kelly Clarkson on the red carpet at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony © Kevin Mazur

Kelly Clarkson looks tiny in $2.5k mini dress that showcases slender legs

The Kelly Clarkson Show star rocked a designer dress on the show

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
34 minutes ago
Share this:

Kelly Clarkson made another fashionable appearance on her talk show on Wednesday, rocking a gorgeous designer dress that showcased her slender physique.

The 42-year-old singer slipped into a $2,500 Balmain black mini dress that boasted a short, flared silhouette, round neckline, structured shoulders, short, cuffed sleeves, and decorative two-tone buttons in gold and black metal on the front. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Kelly Clarkson's gorgeous style evolution

Kelly added a pair of sheer black tights and black heels that showcased her toned, long legs and accessorized with a pair of dangly earrings.

Kelly is having fun with fashion again after losing a significant amount of weight since relocating to New York City.

The American Idol alum has been experimenting more with her looks, working with stylist to the stars, Micaela Erlanger.

Micaela has helped Kelly step out of her comfort zone and try out new looks, ranging from pant suits and mini dresses to bold colors and patterns.

kelly clarkson black dress on the kelly clarkson show© Getty Images
Kelly looked gorgeous in her Balmain dress

During a previous chat with HELLO!, Micaela said of her style transformation: "It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be. I'm really grateful that she trusts me and that she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."

Moving to NYC was a fresh start that Kelly and her two young children, River and Remi, needed. She decided to move to the East Coast shortly after finalizing her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. 

kelly clarkson black dress on the kelly clarkson show© Getty Images
Kelly's slender legs took center stage

The award-winning singer has been very open about the challenges she faced during her divorce, and spoke to Apple Music about it in 2023, shortly before her big move. 

She said: "I don't know how people get through anything like that because I'm not going to say I did it gracefully. Behind closed doors by myself, it was not… Just to be brutally honest, I did not handle it well. I had many sessions with just my friends of… I couldn't even speak. I was crying so hard…even before separating. 

kelly clarkson black dress on the kelly clarkson show© Getty Images
Kelly was joined by guests Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow

"There were just a lot of now unhealthy habits you recognize or habits that you recognize that you didn't see before. Hindsight is a lot easier." 

She's been very grateful to NBC for being so supportive. At the Daytime Emmy Awards in June, she accepted the win for Outstanding Talk Show and used the opportunity to thank the network. 

On stage, while accepting her win, she said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. …The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. 

Kelly Clarkson looked fantastic in an all-black look on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show © Getty Images
Kelly has had a style transformation since relocating to NYC

"'I don't know if I can do this.' And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move. And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show."

She added: "It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More