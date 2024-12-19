Kelly Clarkson looks tiny in $2.5k mini dress that showcases slender legs

Kelly Clarkson made another fashionable appearance on her talk show on Wednesday, rocking a gorgeous designer dress that showcased her slender physique.

The 42-year-old singer slipped into a $2,500 Balmain black mini dress that boasted a short, flared silhouette, round neckline, structured shoulders, short, cuffed sleeves, and decorative two-tone buttons in gold and black metal on the front.

Kelly added a pair of sheer black tights and black heels that showcased her toned, long legs and accessorized with a pair of dangly earrings.

Kelly is having fun with fashion again after losing a significant amount of weight since relocating to New York City.

The American Idol alum has been experimenting more with her looks, working with stylist to the stars, Micaela Erlanger.

Micaela has helped Kelly step out of her comfort zone and try out new looks, ranging from pant suits and mini dresses to bold colors and patterns.

© Getty Images Kelly looked gorgeous in her Balmain dress

During a previous chat with HELLO!, Micaela said of her style transformation: "It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be. I'm really grateful that she trusts me and that she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."

Moving to NYC was a fresh start that Kelly and her two young children, River and Remi, needed. She decided to move to the East Coast shortly after finalizing her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

© Getty Images Kelly's slender legs took center stage

The award-winning singer has been very open about the challenges she faced during her divorce, and spoke to Apple Music about it in 2023, shortly before her big move.

She said: "I don't know how people get through anything like that because I'm not going to say I did it gracefully. Behind closed doors by myself, it was not… Just to be brutally honest, I did not handle it well. I had many sessions with just my friends of… I couldn't even speak. I was crying so hard…even before separating.

© Getty Images Kelly was joined by guests Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow

"There were just a lot of now unhealthy habits you recognize or habits that you recognize that you didn't see before. Hindsight is a lot easier."

She's been very grateful to NBC for being so supportive. At the Daytime Emmy Awards in June, she accepted the win for Outstanding Talk Show and used the opportunity to thank the network.

On stage, while accepting her win, she said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. …The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore.

© Getty Images Kelly has had a style transformation since relocating to NYC

"'I don't know if I can do this.' And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move. And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show."

She added: "It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."