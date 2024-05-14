Kelly Clarkson admits she used weight loss drugs after shedding over 42 pounds

During a heartfelt interview with Whoopi Goldberg, Kelly Clarkson shared a candid revelation about her weight loss journey.

At 42, Kelly, who has been the subject of much speculation regarding her noticeable transformation, discussed the realities behind her weight management, revealing her use of prescription weight loss medication.

In the cozy setting of her show, Kelly clarified that contrary to public speculation, she hasn't been using the widely-discussed drug Ozempic.

Instead, she's been prescribed a different medication, the details of which she chose to keep private.

© Astrid Stawiarz Kelly Clarkson admits she used weight loss drugs to shed pounds

“Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too,” she explained to Whoopi, an EGOT winner. “Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, it’s not - it's something else.”

This honest admission comes after Kelly previously attributed her slimmer figure to more traditional methods like increased walking, especially after relocating her show from Los Angeles to New York City.

© Emma McIntyre Kelly Clarkson once weighed 300 pounds

She had told People magazine in January about her active lifestyle and balanced diet. “Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she said, emphasizing her enjoyment of simple pleasures like sharing a frozen yogurt with her daughter, which she described as "magical."

Kelly shared that her decision to start medication came at her doctor’s strong recommendation, after avoiding it for some time due to her thyroid condition and concerns about the medication's effects.

© Getty Images Kelly looked gorgeous in a custom Jason Wu Collection gown

“My doctor chased me for like two years,” she revealed. She added that her treatment helps with sugar breakdown, a process her body struggles with.

The discussion took a personal turn as Kelly reflected on her self-image and the shock of seeing herself on camera at a heavier weight, a moment of realization that many viewers found relatable.

“Seeing yourself, I didn't see it ... all of a sudden, I was like 'Who the f*** is that?'” she confessed, indicating how media appearances can starkly highlight personal changes that one might not notice day-to-day.

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson has shed around 42 pounds in the past two years

Whoopi, sharing her own experiences with weight and health, contributed to the conversation by discussing her own use of medical assistance for weight loss. She mentioned taking a "wonderful shot" that aids those who need it, sharing that she had once reached 300 pounds.

“You look wonderful, and I hope you feel wonderful,” Kelly told Whoopi, exchanging mutual support and understanding that resonated with their audience