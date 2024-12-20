Tess Daly sparkles as she parties with ultra-glam daughter Phoebe, 20

Tess Daly's daughter Phoebe has not only inherited her towering height and striking looks, but also her fashion sense – just take their Christmas party for proof.

The Strictly Come Dancing host took to Instagram to reshare a post by her daughter as the pair posed in the mirror in their festive outfits. "Pre party throwback with mama @tessdaly," Phoebe captioned the post.

© Instagram The mother-daughter duo looked glamorous for their Christmas party

Embracing the festive season, Tess wore a backless gold sequin top that wouldn't look out of place on Strictly, while 20-year-old Phoebe swapped sparkles for a classic yet glamorous black halterneck dress with a keyhole cutout on the bodice. The silhouette is reminiscent of many of Tess' past looks, including the red Suzanne Neville gown she previously wore for the BBC dancing competition's movie week.

© Instagram Tess wore a striking red halterneck Suzanne Neville dress on Strictly

The mother-daughter duo highlighted their resemblance by sporting off-centre partings and styling their long blonde layered hair in bouncy blowdries.

Subtle switching up their poses for the camera, Tess and Phoebe showcased their model credentials. The TV star began her modelling career aged just 18, appearing in music videos for Duran Duran.

© Dave Benett, Getty Vernon Kay and Tess Daly's daughter Phoebe has begun joining them on more public outings

Tess recalled to HELLO!: "I had wonderful agents who mentored me and looked after me. Then, as I got older, I would mentor younger models. I would do a talk every Friday where I'd share advice with new faces. People still come up to me today and say: 'I remember when you did that talk.'

"Actually, my daughter [Phoebe] is older now than when I started modelling. I do sometimes look at her and think: 'My goodness.'"

© Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA The couple are parents to two kids

Tess also shares daughter Amber, 15, with her husband Vernon Kay, but she said the famous couple were keen to give their kids privacy in their childhood.

"We made the decision to keep them out of the public eye when they were growing up, until they could decide for themselves," Tess said, while Vernon added that their youngest daughter doesn't tell people her parents' identities.

LOOK: Amanda Holden oozes chic in sparkling festive dress