Tess Daly, 55, is a bronzed beach babe in dazzling array of bikinis

Strictly host Tess Daly resembled a bronzed beach babe on Monday as she modelled a plethora of dazzling bikinis during her latest getaway.

In pictures shared to Instagram, the presenter, 55, made a splash in a gorgeous white bikini complete with playful bows, a glamorous black iteration spruced up with gold hardware, and a bold animal print two-piece with ruched detailing.

© Instagram Tess donned a bold animal print bikini

Bikinis aside, the mother-of-two also donned a sleek white halter swimsuit which she teamed with a broderie beach cover-up, tinted sunglasses and a pair of bejewelled sandals. Swoon!

In her caption, Tess wrote: "One of my favourite parts of creating our swimwear brand @naia_beach is getting to live in it whilst I'm away."

© Instagram The presenter showed off her toned legs

Tess launched her swimwear line in 2021 alongside her long-time friend Gayle Lawton. Speaking to HELLO! about the brand's inception, Tess explained: "Gayle and I have holidayed together many times with our families in St Tropez in the South of France.

© Instagram The TV star looked flawless in her swimwear range

"It was there, while shopping for swimwear – and not being able to find anything that we would feel confident actually wearing on the beach – that the idea for designing our own swimwear range was born."

The star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet compliments. One wrote: "YES TESS! You look incredible!" while a second chimed in: "Looking fabulous in your gorgeous designs… Love them all", and a third added: "That print bikini looks gorgeous on you Tess."

It's been a busy time for the 55-year-old who recently celebrated her husband Vernon Kay's milestone 50th birthday.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2003

To mark the special occasion last month, Tess took to Instagram with a montage of snapshots taken throughout the pair's journey together.

Amongst the images, the TV star included precious throwback images of BBC Radio 2 host Vernon cradling their eldest daughter Phoebe, photos of the couple on their wedding day, and more recent snapshots from family holidays.

© Instagram Tess Daly and Vernon Kay welcomed their eldest daughter Phoebe in 2004

In her caption, the TV star gushed: "50 TODAY @vernonkay. So happy to have spent half of those birthdays with you."

Lovebirds Tess and Vernon have been married for 20 years. They tied the knot back in 2003 and went on to welcome two daughters: Phoebe, 19, and Amber, 14.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Vernon Kaye and Tess Daly's love story

The couple have previously spoken about their desire to keep their children grounded. "You can't make their life too easy because you remove their will to succeed," Tess shared in a 2019 interview with You magazine.

"I'd hate to have a spoilt brat – I'd think I hadn't done my job properly. I want them to be appreciative."

She continued: "Right now, we're setting up a pocket money system with my eldest. We're doing rewards and we've explained that we can't buy her everything."