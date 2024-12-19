Amanda Holden oozes chic in sparkling festive dress

Amanda Holden just showed us how to master the ultimate festive party look. Her secret formula? Endless sparkle, a hint of leg, and a glass of prosecco as the finishing touch.
The Heart FM breakfast presenter hosted a star-studded Christmas party on Wednesday evening. Amanda amped up the glitz and exuded glamour in a sparkly, long-sleeved mini dress embellished with intricate silver sequins. The TV personality teamed her dazzling look with a pair of sheer tights and a radiant smile.
Amanda styled her luscious blonde locks into soft waves, while her makeup oozed frosted party glam with a dark smokey eye, fluttery bold lashes and a pink glossy lip.
The Britain's Got Talent judge took to Instagram to share a photograph of her partying with friends, including her Royal Variety co-host Alan Carr. In the snap, Amanda hitched her leg up against Alan as the pair beamed with a glass of prosecco in hand.
In the caption, Amanda wrote: "Christmas drinks for our friends and to celebrate the most incredible year."
Fellow TV star Angellica Bell also posed for a picture with Amanda. The pair embraced in a big hug, while Angellica wrote: "Wonderful Christmas Party hosted by the lovely @noholdenback – so good to catch up and thank you!"
Angellica looked sensational in a navy jacket embellished with pink floral detailing, while her dark locks were styled into a side parting.
The soiree host gave us all a lesson in how to source the chicest party wear this season, with the likes of Eliza Spencer also opting for a sparkling silver festive number.
Amanda has not only been ushering in the festive season through her fashion choices – the mother-of-two joined Mary Berry for some Christmas baking on BBC's Mary Makes Christmas on Wednesday evening. Amanda even revealed that she starts her Christmas morning with a sweet sherry to toast to her late grandmother. Mary invited the TV star to join her in a historic local pub and make two perfect Christmas gifts – boozy apricots in brandy and a deep rich stilton dip. As a thank you, Amanda surprised Mary with a visit to the local church for some festive entertainment.
The celebrity chef was also joined by Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse and DJ Nick Grimshaw.
And it isn't only the festive period Amanda has been busy celebrating. Earlier this month, she shared a sweet throwback snap of her wedding day for her 16th wedding anniversary.
The social media tribute showcased a heartwarming photograph of Amanda and her record producer husband, Chris Hughes