Amanda Holden oozes chic in sparkling festive dress

Amanda Holden just showed us how to master the ultimate festive party look. Her secret formula? Endless sparkle, a hint of leg, and a glass of prosecco as the finishing touch.

© Instagram Amanda dazzled in a sparkly silver mini dress

The Heart FM breakfast presenter hosted a star-studded Christmas party on Wednesday evening. Amanda amped up the glitz and exuded glamour in a sparkly, long-sleeved mini dress embellished with intricate silver sequins. The TV personality teamed her dazzling look with a pair of sheer tights and a radiant smile.

Amanda styled her luscious blonde locks into soft waves, while her makeup oozed frosted party glam with a dark smokey eye, fluttery bold lashes and a pink glossy lip.

The Britain's Got Talent judge took to Instagram to share a photograph of her partying with friends, including her Royal Variety co-host Alan Carr. In the snap, Amanda hitched her leg up against Alan as the pair beamed with a glass of prosecco in hand.

In the caption, Amanda wrote: "Christmas drinks for our friends and to celebrate the most incredible year."

© Instagram Angellica Bell also attended Amanda's festive bash

Fellow TV star Angellica Bell also posed for a picture with Amanda. The pair embraced in a big hug, while Angellica wrote: "Wonderful Christmas Party hosted by the lovely @noholdenback – so good to catch up and thank you!"

Angellica looked sensational in a navy jacket embellished with pink floral detailing, while her dark locks were styled into a side parting.

The soiree host gave us all a lesson in how to source the chicest party wear this season, with the likes of Eliza Spencer also opting for a sparkling silver festive number.

Amanda has not only been ushering in the festive season through her fashion choices – the mother-of-two joined Mary Berry for some Christmas baking on BBC's Mary Makes Christmas on Wednesday evening. Amanda even revealed that she starts her Christmas morning with a sweet sherry to toast to her late grandmother. Mary invited the TV star to join her in a historic local pub and make two perfect Christmas gifts – boozy apricots in brandy and a deep rich stilton dip. As a thank you, Amanda surprised Mary with a visit to the local church for some festive entertainment.

The celebrity chef was also joined by Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse and DJ Nick Grimshaw.

© Instagram Amanda shared a sweet throwback picture to commemorate the special day

And it isn't only the festive period Amanda has been busy celebrating. Earlier this month, she shared a sweet throwback snap of her wedding day for her 16th wedding anniversary.

The social media tribute showcased a heartwarming photograph of Amanda and her record producer husband, Chris Hughes