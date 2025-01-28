Renee Zellweger turns head in daring lace gown as she reunites with Hugh Grant

Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant reunited in style as they walked the red carpet together at the Paris premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy on Monday night.

The glamorous event marked the highly anticipated return of the beloved Bridget Jones franchise, and Renée, as always, captivated audiences with her effortless charm.

The Judy star, 55, stunned in a black lace off-the-shoulder gown that perfectly showcased her timeless elegance.

The dress featured a delicate scalloped neckline and a single sleeve that added a touch of drama to her look.

Renée completed the ensemble with pointed black stilettos, elongating her silhouette, and wore her blonde locks in a chic updo. A hint of practicality peeked through, as the actress sported a plaster on her finger, suggesting a minor mishap before the big night.

© WireImage Renee Zellweger stuns in black lace dress

Hugh, 63, who reprises his role as the ever-charming (and occasionally infuriating) Daniel Cleaver, looked dapper in a classic black two-piece suit.

Paired with a crisp white shirt and polished black shoes, Hugh exuded his signature gentlemanly appeal. The duo posed for photos together, giving fans a nostalgic glimpse of the chemistry that has long been a hallmark of the Bridget Jones series.

© Getty Images Hugh and Renee reunite on the red carpet

The evening’s focus, however, was on the new chapter in Bridget’s story. The fourth installment in the franchise, based on Helen Fielding’s novel Mad About The Boy, takes fans on an emotional journey as Bridget navigates life after the tragic loss of her husband, Mark Darcy, played by Colin Firth. The storyline, confirmed in the film’s trailer, sees Bridget adjusting to life as a single mother while rediscovering her own identity.

In the teaser, Bridget, who has self-imposed a four-year sex ban following Mark’s death, finds herself encouraged by friends to embrace life again.

© WireImage Hugh and Renee have great onscreen chemistry

As always, her journey is peppered with laugh-out-loud moments and heartfelt discoveries. She quits her high-powered television job to focus on being a full-time mom, but comedic chaos ensues as she struggles to keep pace with the polished “Yummy Mummies” at the school gates.

Romance soon enters Bridget’s world once more, as she becomes entangled in a love triangle—or rather, a love square. The White Lotus star Leo Woodall plays Roxster, a younger man who sweeps Bridget off her feet with his carefree charm.

© Instagram Ant has since settled down with actress Renée Zellweger

Meanwhile, Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor takes on the role of Mr. Wallaker, a no-nonsense PE teacher who quickly catches Bridget’s attention. And of course, no Bridget Jones film would be complete without Hugh’s Daniel Cleaver returning to stir up his own brand of mischief.

Fans are already buzzing about the film’s playful nods to the franchise’s roots, including a scene where Roxster jumps into a pool to rescue a dog, mirroring the iconic Mr. Darcy lake moment from Pride and Prejudice.

The trailer also teases Bridget’s sizzling chemistry with Roxster as well as awkward yet endearing moments with Mr. Wallaker—including stumbling upon him half-dressed in a barn.

But amidst the romance and hilarity, the heart of the story remains Bridget’s journey of self-discovery and resilience. The film is helmed by director Michael Morris, with the screenplay penned by Helen, Abi Morgan, and Dan Mazer, ensuring that the quirky, relatable charm of the original movies remains intact.

© Instagram Ant and Renee reportedly live together in California

Off-screen, Renée has been enjoying her own romantic bliss with English TV presenter Ant Anstead. The couple first met in 2021 when Renée appeared on Celebrity IOU: Joyride, and sparks flew immediately.

Their relationship has since flourished, with the two reportedly moving in together in 2023. Renée has embraced her role as a stepmother of sorts to Ant’s five-year-old son Hudson, whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Haack.

When Hugh cheekily asked Renée where she now calls home, her response was delightfully simple: "I live in Southern California, near San Diego," she said. "Because that’s where my fellow lives, and his little boy." Hugh, ever the charmer, replied with a grin, "Well, I suppose that’s reasonable."