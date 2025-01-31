Renée Zellweger looks so different - her secret to glowing complexion at 55 is not what you think

Renée Zellweger is reviving her beloved role as journalist and frazzled English woman (yes, that is now a recognised fashion term), Bridget Jones.

More than two decades since Bridget Jones's Diary hit screens in 2001, the two-time Academy Award-winning actress has returned for the romantic comedy's final instalment; Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy - and the protagonist is now a single mother.

Yet amongst the thrill of Renée once again joining forces with on-screen 2000s heartthrob, Hugh Grant, utterings of the American actress' rumoured cosmetic surgery claims are sweeping across the Internet. It's 2025, does it really matter what a woman decides to do with her own body?

© Getty Renée Zellweger looked radiant at the Paris premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

At 55, there's no denying that the much-loved actress has aged like a fine wine. Stunning at the Paris premiere in a lace off-the-shoulder gown on 27 January, her timeless elegance and enduring charm remained just as prominent as it did in the noughties.

HELLO! spoke to Dr. Mark Solomos, Plastic Surgeon as seen on Channel 4’s 10 Years Younger, who had a surprisingly refreshing outlook on Ms Zellweger's unrivalled glow.

Renée Zellweger's glowing complexion at 55 explained © Getty Renée's glowing complexion has caught the attention of fans "First of all I want to say that I think Reneé gets quite a hard time over her looks and what she may have done, I personally think she looks great," Dr Solomos affirmed. There's no denying Renée's facial features have changed since she first emerged in Hollywood, but the reason isn't necessarily down to cosmetic treatments.

© Getty A photograph of younger Renée According to Dr Solomos: "The main reason for this is that she has lost weight and as she's got older her face has got thinner." Collagen is a natural protein that provides structure and 'fullness' to the face and body, but the cell production of collagen starts to decline in our mid-to-late 20s and early 30s. By age 40, this decline can become more apparent in our skin, with sagging, wrinkles and joint discomfort just some of the symptoms associated with collagen loss.

© Getty Renée pictured at the 92nd Oscars in 2022 Weighing in on the actress' glowy complexion, Dr Solomos added: "As with most in Hollywood, Renée will likely live a clean and healthy lifestyle - a good diet, good exercise regime, and a second-to-none skincare routine. "I think it’s likely she’s had some non-surgical skin tightening treatments to her face, but I don’t think she’s had anything else done. She’s obviously happy in her personal life and it reflects in how she looks."

'I'm glad folks think I look different' says Renée © Gotham Could Renée's enviable glow be down to happiness? Renée echoed this sentiment herself in a conversation with People in 2014. "I'm glad folks think I look different! I'm living a different, happy, more fulfilling life, and I'm thrilled that perhaps it shows," she said in response to reports on her "different" appearance after taking time out of the spotlight.