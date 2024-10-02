Jaden Smith steps out with $48,000 handbag for night out in Paris with girlfriend Sab Zaba

Jaden Smith is no stranger to turning heads with his unconventional style, but the fashion-forward star took things to another level during his recent outing in Paris.

Spotted on a night out with his girlfriend Sab Zada, the 26-year-old stepped out with a jaw-dropping accessory: a Louis Vuitton briefcase worth a cool $48,500. And it’s not just any bag—it’s a miniature trunk in the shape of the iconic Arc de Triomphe.

The stylish duo was seen leaving the trendy restaurant Costes, where Jaden’s luxe look had everyone talking.

Dressed in a chic black shearling jacket, paired with loose-fitting black trousers and sleek black sneakers, Jaden’s outfit was the epitome of laid-back elegance. But it was his choice of accessories that really stole the show.

Jaden, the son of Hollywood royalty Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, layered up with a collection of eye-catching necklaces and added a hint of edge with a Louis Vuitton belt adorned with a bicycle keychain. The pièce de résistance, of course, was the exclusive handbag—held proudly for the cameras as he flashed his signature cool-boy smile.

© AKGS Jaden Smith carries a stylish $48,500 Louis Vuitton briefcase in the shape of an Arc de Triomphe after an evening at Costes in Paris

The bag, named the Malle Arc de Triomphe, is part of Louis Vuitton’s highly coveted trunk series. A true masterpiece, the briefcase replicates the iconic Parisian monument in miniature form, making it a perfect blend of fashion and art. It's not just an accessory, but a collector’s item—a fitting choice for someone as adventurous and boundary-pushing as Jaden.

The sighting comes hot on the heels of Jaden’s front-row appearance at Louis Vuitton’s spring 2025 ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. Alongside a glittering array of A-list guests, Jaden took his spot front and center to watch the runway show that has fashionistas buzzing worldwide. And as always, his outfit was as noteworthy as the collection itself.

© Neil Mockford Jaden Smith attends Louis Vuitton at he Louvre during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025

Jaden’s relationship with Louis Vuitton goes way back, and it’s safe to say he’s practically part of the family now. He first made waves when he appeared in the brand’s groundbreaking womenswear campaign back in 2016, donning a chic skirt and challenging gender norms in fashion. Since then, he’s been a regular at the label’s shows and exclusive events.

In March 2023, Jaden made headlines again when he showed off one of Louis Vuitton’s dollhouse-style bags—a unique design that combined childhood nostalgia with high fashion. And just this past May, he made a splash at the women’s cruise 2025 show in Barcelona, once again proving that his love for the brand runs deep.

© Pascal Le Segretain Jaden rocks a $48K handbag

Jaden has nothing but admiration for Nicolas Ghesquière, the artistic genius behind Louis Vuitton’s women’s collections. “I just love how [Ghesquière’s] redefining what it means to wear formal clothing,” Jaden shared at the show. It’s clear that Ghesquière’s innovative vision and willingness to blur the lines between traditional fashion and modern expression resonate deeply with the young star.

Louis Vuitton must agree—last November, the fashion house extended Ghesquière’s contract for another five years, securing his position as one of the most influential designers in the industry. And with Jaden as a vocal supporter, it seems the duo is poised to keep redefining luxury fashion together for years to come.

The Malle Arc de Triomphe isn’t just any designer bag—it’s part of a series of miniature trunks inspired by French landmarks. This limited-edition accessory follows two earlier iterations: the Malle Maison de Famille, which debuted during the spring 2023 collection, and the Malle Maison Vendôme, showcased in the fall 2023 lineup. With its meticulous craftsmanship and striking design, the bag is a perfect example of Louis Vuitton’s blend of history and modernity.

© Getty Images Jaden is known for his funky style

.But it’s not all high fashion and designer bags for Jaden. The After Earth star is also living his best life off the runway, rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in music. Just last month, he was spotted partying in Ibiza, where he caught up with superstar DJ Calvin Harris.

Calvin took to Instagram to share a candid moment of the two, with Jaden’s proud dad Will Smith standing by his side. “Absolute madness on a Friday again,” the DJ captioned the photo. Will couldn’t resist resharing the pic, adding, “Saw my dude @calvinharris last night. He is the TRUTH!”

Even without a post on his own account, Jaden’s presence was unmistakable. Dressed down in a black tank top that showed off his toned arms, he looked effortlessly cool, crossing his arms as he stood next to his father. It’s clear that style runs in the family, and the younger Smith has no problem keeping up with his superstar parents.