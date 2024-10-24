Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jaden Smith admits to feeling 'sad' and 'alone' in deeply personal conversation
The star recently released his new EP, 2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
4 minutes ago
Jaden Smith has been very open about his feelings in his new music, and has spoken openly about his struggles in a bid to help others. 

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's son recently admitted he felt sad and alone during a conversation with Spin, and explained that this is what inspired his new EP, 2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love

Jaden explained: "You know, really what inspired this was just being sad and being alone, because that’s where my music kind of comes from, and those are the places where I can feel the most focus. 

"I've always thought of '2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love'… those groups of words together, and I always thought that it sounded good. 

"And I always thought that’s kind of what my vibe was and what my artistry was about, that it kind of was a case study of young love and all of my mistakes and my successes and my trials and tribulations; kind of being open source material for people to be able to look at or study or try to understand in their own way." 

Jaden Smith on the red carpet © Marc Piasecki
Jaden Smith has got honest about his feelings

The 26-year-old's EP came out on October 18, and he has been promoting it on social media. The singer has been supported by his famous family too, with sister Willow Smith recently joining him at his watch party for his song, "The Coolest Part 2". 

Jada has also been liking a lot of her son's posts on social media and sharing them on her own Instagram Stories, while dad Will Smith recently collaborated on his track "Work of Art". 

Jaden Smith attends the "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" Miami After-Party at Gekko on June 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment)© Alexander Tamargo
Jaden Smith recently released his new EP

Jaden opened up about working with his dad in a recent interview with Billboard

He said: "That was fun to do. That was tight. It was fun to perform. That was an amazing experience." 

Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images
Jaden with his famous family, including parents Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

Explaining the title of his EP and the inspiration behind it, Jaden added: "It's just about the case study of young love and really just the mental landscape of young people right now dealing in a world with social media, dealing in a world with internet and how that changes mental health and what people are talking about doing and feeling. 

jaden smith jada pinkett smith will smith red carpet 2022© Getty Images
Jaden with his parents - who are incredibly supportive of his career

"How that psychologically affects people long-term in ways that it didn't past generations, because we didn’t have the technology, access to the world that we have. It's a snapshot of that for myself."

