Jaden Smith admits to feeling 'sad' and 'alone' in deeply personal conversation

Jaden Smith has been very open about his feelings in his new music, and has spoken openly about his struggles in a bid to help others.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's son recently admitted he felt sad and alone during a conversation with Spin, and explained that this is what inspired his new EP, 2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love.

Jaden explained: "You know, really what inspired this was just being sad and being alone, because that’s where my music kind of comes from, and those are the places where I can feel the most focus.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Inside Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's talented family

"I've always thought of '2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love'… those groups of words together, and I always thought that it sounded good.

"And I always thought that’s kind of what my vibe was and what my artistry was about, that it kind of was a case study of young love and all of my mistakes and my successes and my trials and tribulations; kind of being open source material for people to be able to look at or study or try to understand in their own way."

© Marc Piasecki Jaden Smith has got honest about his feelings

The 26-year-old's EP came out on October 18, and he has been promoting it on social media. The singer has been supported by his famous family too, with sister Willow Smith recently joining him at his watch party for his song, "The Coolest Part 2".

Jada has also been liking a lot of her son's posts on social media and sharing them on her own Instagram Stories, while dad Will Smith recently collaborated on his track "Work of Art".

© Alexander Tamargo Jaden Smith recently released his new EP

Jaden opened up about working with his dad in a recent interview with Billboard.

He said: "That was fun to do. That was tight. It was fun to perform. That was an amazing experience."

© Getty Images Jaden with his famous family, including parents Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

Explaining the title of his EP and the inspiration behind it, Jaden added: "It's just about the case study of young love and really just the mental landscape of young people right now dealing in a world with social media, dealing in a world with internet and how that changes mental health and what people are talking about doing and feeling.

© Getty Images Jaden with his parents - who are incredibly supportive of his career

"How that psychologically affects people long-term in ways that it didn't past generations, because we didn’t have the technology, access to the world that we have. It's a snapshot of that for myself."