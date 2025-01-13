Victoria Beckham's Buckingham Palace dress has fans saying exactly the same thing

A little over a month ago, Victoria and David Beckham surprised us all when they made an appearance at the State Banquet, held at Buckingham Palace.

The former Spice Girl and her football legend husband were amongst 170 guests at the formal event, which honoured the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani during their state visit to the UK.

© Alamy David and Victoria Beckham at state banquet

The 50-year-old looked truly fabulous in one of her own creations, which fitted her like a glove. Her frock was a totally appropriate, floor-length dress with ruched detail at the waist. It's known as the 'Circle Detail Closed Back Gown In Blackberry' and is finally available for shoppers to buy, costing £1,490.

Victoria wore her 'Circle Detail Closed Back Gown In Blackberry' for the big event

The website says of the style: "Distinctive design details are a hallmark of the Victoria Beckham brand and an attractive gathered detail adds fresh energy to the house’s signature style. Complemented by a sensuous gathered detail on the back of the skirt, the Circle Detail Closed Back Gown has a subtle sexiness that is balanced by a demure round neckline and long sleeves with split cuffs. A godet insert at the back of the skirt brings extra fluidity to the silhouette, while the Blackberry colourway is endlessly flattering."

© Instagram Victoria looked stunning in the sleek gown

VB shared a picture of herself wearing the dress on Instagram on Sunday, and fans all unanimously agreed it was her best look yet. Former Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson quipped: "Need this in my life!" Another added: "Legitimately THE Perfect Dress." A third, model Abbey Clancy, penned: "Wow."

The mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper also added a pair of towering heels from her own collection, which were ridiculously high. Known simply as the 'High Heels in Black', they cost £630. They also come in ivory and burgundy. The former singer's shoes are so popular, they sold out in single size after VB was pictured rocking them.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham rocks the most beautiful date night dress as she shows off choppy new hair

Victoria Beckham dressing the royals

When Victoria Beckham started her fashion label almost 17 years ago, who would have thought she would eventually count the royal family as some of her biggest customers. The Duchess of Sussex, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess of Wales appear to love the fashionista's designs, frequently sporting her threads for public appearances.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex often wears VB's creations

Meghan Markle even made one of VB's bags go viral in 2018!

© Getty Meghan Markle wearing Victoria Beckham in 2018

On Christmas Day that year, Prince Harry's wife decided to flatter her growing baby bump in head-to-toe Victoria Beckham, and the brand's 'Powder Box Handbag' caught everyone's eye with its unique design, selling out almost immediately afterward.