Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Louise Redknapp, 50, just wore £25 turn-up jeans - and fans are totally divided
Subscribe
Louise Redknapp, 50, just wore £25 turn-up jeans - and fans are totally divided
Louise Redknapp attends the Family Screening of DreamWorks 'Dog Man' at Vue Leicester Square in London. '© Lewis/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Louise Redknapp just wore £25 turn-up jeans - and fans are totally divided

The former Eternal star evokes a major fashion reaction

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Louise Redknapp is just as known for her fashion credentials as she is for her singing career of late, and it's easy to see why. The former Eternal singer always looks so chic!

Earlier this week, the former wife of Jamie Redknapp shared a seriously stylish shot of herself modelling a pair of turn-up jeans from Peacocks, the high street store she has an ongoing partnership with.

View post on Instagram
 

Captioning the fashion-forward image, the mother-of-two said: "It’s time to up our knitwear game… and the cardigan is the one must-have trend investment for this season. Oversized or shrunken under a nice jacket the cardi is having a major comeback! I’ve featured a range of fits and colours in my new Peacocks edit - available online and in-store now xxx."

The opinions of the fans were seriously divided. One follower wrote: "Obsessed with those denims!" Another wrote: "Those denims, bad." A third quipped: "Pretty lady but those jeans are awful, way too baggy." A fourth shopper said: "Where are the jeans from please!"

What a mixed bag!

What are turn-up jeans and why are they trendy right now?

Turn-up jeans feature a rolled-up cuff at the bottom of the leg, which is normally a contrasting fabric detail; lighter than the base of the jean. They are often slightly flared and are big news right now. They are often styled with heels to elevate them.

Womens Mid Blue Straight Roll Up Jeans from Peacocks
Louise's jeans are £25 from Peacocks

We really like Louise's pair. Firstly, they cost just £25 and the shape looks flattering for all shapes. They are currently in stock in all sizes online, and the website says of the style: "Refresh your everyday wardrobe essentials with these roll-up jeans. Designed in a straight leg, with front and back pockets, belt loops, and a cool wide turn-up at the cuff. in a mid-blue wash. They are a flattering fit that will suit you perfectly and they'll make a versatile addition to your casual wear collection."

Louise loves fashion

Louise loves her designer labels but has always mixed them with high-street pieces. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Louise Redknapp's 5 fashion commandments

She's had her line with Peacocks for over four years now and enjoys selecting what shoppers may like. 

Louise rocked a pair of Victoria Beckham jeans from the fashion designer's luxe denim collection© Instagram
Louise has always loved fashion

Previously speaking to HELLO! about all things stylish, the blonde beauty said: "I'm a big believer in a capsule wardrobe and ten key pieces you can mix and match and wear time and time again. As a woman who loves fashion but has children and is on the road, I need quick and easy bits that I can adapt. So, it’s finding those pieces that are durable and that you can wear to do school run, lunch, and dinner if you need to."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More