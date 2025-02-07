Louise Redknapp just wore £25 turn-up jeans - and fans are totally divided

Louise Redknapp is just as known for her fashion credentials as she is for her singing career of late, and it's easy to see why. The former Eternal singer always looks so chic!

Earlier this week, the former wife of Jamie Redknapp shared a seriously stylish shot of herself modelling a pair of turn-up jeans from Peacocks, the high street store she has an ongoing partnership with.

Captioning the fashion-forward image, the mother-of-two said: "It’s time to up our knitwear game… and the cardigan is the one must-have trend investment for this season. Oversized or shrunken under a nice jacket the cardi is having a major comeback! I’ve featured a range of fits and colours in my new Peacocks edit - available online and in-store now xxx."

The opinions of the fans were seriously divided. One follower wrote: "Obsessed with those denims!" Another wrote: "Those denims, bad." A third quipped: "Pretty lady but those jeans are awful, way too baggy." A fourth shopper said: "Where are the jeans from please!"

What a mixed bag!

What are turn-up jeans and why are they trendy right now?

Turn-up jeans feature a rolled-up cuff at the bottom of the leg, which is normally a contrasting fabric detail; lighter than the base of the jean. They are often slightly flared and are big news right now. They are often styled with heels to elevate them.

Louise's jeans are £25 from Peacocks

We really like Louise's pair. Firstly, they cost just £25 and the shape looks flattering for all shapes. They are currently in stock in all sizes online, and the website says of the style: "Refresh your everyday wardrobe essentials with these roll-up jeans. Designed in a straight leg, with front and back pockets, belt loops, and a cool wide turn-up at the cuff. in a mid-blue wash. They are a flattering fit that will suit you perfectly and they'll make a versatile addition to your casual wear collection."

Louise loves fashion

Louise loves her designer labels but has always mixed them with high-street pieces.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Louise Redknapp's 5 fashion commandments

She's had her line with Peacocks for over four years now and enjoys selecting what shoppers may like.

© Instagram Louise has always loved fashion

Previously speaking to HELLO! about all things stylish, the blonde beauty said: "I'm a big believer in a capsule wardrobe and ten key pieces you can mix and match and wear time and time again. As a woman who loves fashion but has children and is on the road, I need quick and easy bits that I can adapt. So, it’s finding those pieces that are durable and that you can wear to do school run, lunch, and dinner if you need to."