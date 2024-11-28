Louise Redknapp channels Posh Spice rocking Victoria Beckham's low-rise jeans

Louise Redknapp looked cool and casual as she joined close friend Denise van Outen for a girls' dinner and drinks in London on Wednesday night.

The former Eternal band member, 50, slipped into a chic black jumper from COS, paired with a vintage faux fur coat and low-rise denim jeans from designer label Victoria Beckham.

Channeling Posh Spice, Louise looked phenomenal as she rocked a pair of jeans from Victoria's luxury denim collection, which range from £390-£690.

© Instagram Louise rocked a pair of Victoria Beckham jeans from the fashion designer's luxe denim collection

Louise let her golden blonde hair fall past her shoulders in a sleek, straightened style, amping up the glamour with a berry-hued eyeshadow, fluttery lashes and a golden bronzer.

"Plotting and planning with this beaut tonight [heart emoji] always a giggle @vanouten_denise xxx" Louise penned on Instagram, sparking a reaction from fans.

"Like being back in the 90s! Both still [heart eye emoji]," commented one fan.

© Instagram Louise and Denise looked radiant

Louise's hair looks longer and blonder than ever after she unveiled her short, croppy bob last year and fans seemed to agree, as another sweetly shared: "Blonde really suits you Louise."

A third wrote: "Your hair looks incredible!" as another quipped: "I want your hair!"

Despite her ever-glamorous appearance, the ex-wife of retired footballer Jamie Redknapp made a confession to The Standard in 2022 that seems hard to believe: "I don’t always look fabulous, let me tell you!"

Louise continued: "I'm not somebody that puts lots of makeup on. There are hundreds of pictures of me out there looking awful and probably hundreds of me looking good dependent on what I was doing, where I was, like being the best version of myself and looking the worst version of myself. It kind of comes with the territory."

© Instagram Louise shares Beau and Charley with her ex, Jamie

In August 2022, Louise opened up to HELLO! about how she navigated dating following the split, particularly with her two sons, Charley, 20, and Beau, 16, whom she and Jamie share.

She said at the time: "My boys' lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when Jamie got married and had a family. I felt like I needed to be their one staple. That's just something I think a lot of mums would feel."

© Karwai Tang Louise Redknapp and Drew Michael looked like the perfect pair on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain awards

Since her high-profile split 19 years of marriage, Louise has since found love again with tech CEO, Drew Michael, and the singer seems happier than ever in her new relationship.