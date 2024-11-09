Louise Redknapp catches the eye in sexy mini dress and fishnet stockings as she parties with boyfriend Drew on 50th birthday

Louise Redknapp was a vixen as she stepped out on Friday night to mark a milestone birthday alongside her boyfriend Drew Michael at Soho Mews House, Mayfair.

The Eternal singer, 50, was spotted wearing a black mini dress with a high neck under a boxy oversized blazer.

© GOFF Louise looked so stylish in fishnet tights The 'I Wanna Be The Only One' singer teamed her classic LBD with a set of fishnet stockings for an eye-catching look and rounded her outfit off with stilettos.

© GOFF Louise and Drew partied at Soho Mews House The mother of two's honey-blonde tresses were worn straight and a grungy eyeshadow look complemented her outfit perfectly.

© GOFF Angela Griffin celebrates Louise's special day Also in attendance on Louise's special night were EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite, as well as Waterloo Road star Angela Griffin.

© GOFF Leigh Francis joined in on the fun for Louise's 50th Comedian Leigh Francis and his wife Jill Carter also arrived to celebrate Louise's special night.

Louise's milestone birthday View post on Instagram The popstar marked her 50th year with a dedicated post on Instagram earlier this week. "Hello Five Oh…," the 'Angel of Mine' singer penned as she captioned photos where she wowed in a satin black blouse and matching underwear. Steps' Faye Tozer, sports presenter Gabby Logan and Blue Peter star Helen Skelton were among the stars wishing Louise a 'happy birthday' in the comments.

© Karwai Tang Louise Redknapp and Drew Michael headed out for a rare red carpet moment together Louise's personal photos, captured by Sasha Benjamin, seem to be taken prior to the Pride of Britain Awards on 21 October. The ex-wife of footballer Jamie Redknapp took to the red carpet with her CEO beau Drew in the all-black ensemble, adding a sheer lace skirt and diamante capped-toe heels.

Louise's winter wardrobe © PA Images Louise wore all black to the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards The mother of Charley, 20, and Beau, 15, has made a timeless all-black ensemble a classic in her winter wardrobe. In October, the former Strictly contestant turned heads at the Attitude Awards wearing a sheer top and mini skirt. That isn't to say that Louise doesn't also love an elevated daytime look.