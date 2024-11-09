Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Louise Redknapp catches the eye in sexy mini dress and fishnet stockings as she parties with boyfriend Drew on 50th birthday
Subscribe
Louise Redknapp catches the eye in sexy mini dress and fishnet stockings as she parties with boyfriend Drew on 50th birthday
Louise Redknapp in black and Drew Michael on red carpet © Getty

Louise Redknapp catches the eye in sexy mini dress and fishnet stockings as she parties with boyfriend Drew on 50th birthday

The Eternal singer celebrated at Soho Mews, Mayfair

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Louise Redknapp was a vixen as she stepped out on Friday night to mark a milestone birthday alongside her boyfriend Drew Michael at Soho Mews House, Mayfair. 

The Eternal singer, 50, was spotted wearing a black mini dress with a high neck under a boxy oversized blazer. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Louise Redknapp shimmies in crop top and heels
Louise Redknapp walking in black dress and fishnets© GOFF
Louise Redknapp styled up a storm in a LBD

The Eternal singer, 50, was spotted wearing a black mini dress with a high neck under a boxy oversized blazer.

Louise redknapp outside in fishnet tights© GOFF
Louise looked so stylish in fishnet tights

The 'I Wanna Be The Only One' singer teamed her classic LBD with a set of fishnet stockings for an eye-catching look and rounded her outfit off with stilettos.

Louise and Drew getting into car© GOFF
Louise and Drew partied at Soho Mews House

The mother of two's honey-blonde tresses were worn straight and a grungy eyeshadow look complemented her outfit perfectly.

Angela Griffin walking at night to party with husband © GOFF
Angela Griffin celebrates Louise's special day

Also in attendance on Louise's special night were EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite, as well as Waterloo Road star Angela Griffin.

Leigh Francis heading to party with wife© GOFF
Leigh Francis joined in on the fun for Louise's 50th

Comedian Leigh Francis and his wife Jill Carter also arrived to celebrate Louise's special night.

Louise's milestone birthday

View post on Instagram
 

The popstar marked her 50th year with a dedicated post on Instagram earlier this week. "Hello Five Oh…," the 'Angel of Mine' singer penned as she captioned photos where she wowed in a satin black blouse and matching underwear.

Steps' Faye Tozer, sports presenter Gabby Logan and Blue Peter star Helen Skelton were among the stars wishing Louise a 'happy birthday' in the comments.

Louise Redknapp and Drew Michael looked like the perfect pair on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain awards © Karwai Tang
Louise Redknapp and Drew Michael headed out for a rare red carpet moment together

Louise's personal photos, captured by Sasha Benjamin, seem to be taken prior to the Pride of Britain Awards on 21 October. 

The ex-wife of footballer Jamie Redknapp took to the red carpet with her CEO beau Drew in the all-black ensemble, adding a sheer lace skirt and diamante capped-toe heels.

Louise's winter wardrobe

Louise Redknapp attends the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards at the Roundhouse in Chalk Farm Road, north west London. Picture date: Wednesday October 9, 2024.© PA Images
Louise wore all black to the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards

The mother of Charley, 20, and Beau, 15, has made a timeless all-black ensemble a classic in her winter wardrobe.

In October, the former Strictly contestant turned heads at the Attitude Awards wearing a sheer top and mini skirt. That isn't to say that Louise doesn't also love an elevated daytime look.

Louise reunited with her ex-father-in-law Harry Redknapp© Dave Benett
Louise reunited with Harry Redknapp in a Loewe cardi

DISCOVER: Louise Redknapp's son towers over her in adorable photo

She reunited with her ex-father-in-law Harry Redknapp at the BGC Group Charity Day on behalf of Oasis Children's Charity in September where she rocked wide-leg jeans and the 'Anagram Striped Knitted Cardigan' from Loewe.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More