Louise Redknapp’s £20 jeans look unbelievably expensive

The beautiful Louise Redknapp delighted fans with a brand new video montage of a behind-the-scenes shoot with Peacocks, the high street brand the star has an edit with.

In the video, Louise was wearing a pair of super sleek jeans, which she had rolled up at the hem.

The well-fitting denims came from Peacocks and cost £20! We thought they may have been a pair of designer jeans due to the tailored cut, as the singer loves labels and often mixes them up with her edit from the high street store. But, no!

Her jeans are known as the 'Womens Charcoal High Rise Wide Leg Jeans' and come in four different shades.

The mother-of-two paired them with a bold fluffy black coat, vampy heels and a cut-out top. Divine!

The former Strictly contestant wrote alongside the video: "Life isn't perfect, but your outfit can be."

Speaking of jeans, last month, the 49-year-old rocked a pair of super sleek jeans from Victoria Beckham, a simple black top from Chloe, Balenciaga stiletto heels, earrings by Roxanne First and of course, the most stunning red coa by Peacocks, which has been described as a hero piece this season.

Louise, who used to be married to football legend Jamie Redknapp, may be known as a singer, but fashion has always been a big part of her career.

The blonde beauty used to have a successful style blog with her stylist friend Emma. The site was called: 'A Style Album By Lou and Em' and the besties used to share their styling tips and mix high street pieces with designer accessories. They sadly abandoned the project in 2019.

Although she undoubtedly enjoys high street fashion, she does have a designer splurge every now and again. Previously speaking to HELLO! she remarked: "My biggest indulgence was some PVC thigh-high Saint Laurent boots. I love them and I wear them at every opportunity - I think my friends are sick of them! I love wearing them under a long skirt or a long Bermuda short so they have been a good buy, but they were an expensive one."