Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland go head-to-head in fashion face-off during Destiny’s Child reunion

Beyoncé enjoyed a special reunion with her Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams on Wednesday night. The trio ushered in Kelly's 44th birthday in style as they dazzled in glitzy ensembles for the candlelit dinner.

The Album of the Year Grammy Winner oozed chic in a black long-sleeved mini-dress adorned with a slew of gold buttons across the bodice. The high-neck number was teamed with a pair of gold-encrusted chandelier earrings.

Beyoncé styled her luscious blonde locks into voluminous curls while her makeup exuded soft glamor with a bronzed cheek, feathered lashes, and a bold scarlet-stained lip.

© Instagram The trio reunited for Kelly's birthday

Meanwhile, the birthday girl donned a midnight-toned halter-neck dress that featured a sultry backless design. The velvet number was cinched at the waist by a thick band and boasted a figure-hugging silhouette.

Kelly accessorized with a pair of diamond-encrusted drop earrings and styled her glossy brunette tresses into a blunt bob. The singer's makeup was equally radiant with a bronze smokey eye, a contoured cheek, and a nude glossy lip.

Michelle deviated from the monochrome color palette as she stunned in a red mini-dress embellished with intricate sequins. The garment featured a plunging neckline with stylish spaghetti straps and a ruched skirt accented with a daring thigh-high slit.

© Instagram The birthday table was adorned with candles and flowers

The 45-year-old styled her long raven locks into a braided ponytail to reveal a pair of dazzling diamond earrings. The gleaming jewels matched with the star's jaw-dropping tennis necklace while her complexion was enhanced by a bronzed glittering eyeshadow and a glossy pout.

Beyoncé took to Instagram to share a carousel of snaps from the star-studded night. The first photo depicted the former bandmates posing sweetly together as they beamed with large smiles.

Another image saw the Renaissance singer sitting alongside Kelly at the long, floral-adorned dining table as they gazed into the distance. The third image showed the pair embracing as Beyoncé wished Kelly a happy birthday.

© Instagram The pair embraced with a hug

The hitmaker captioned the heartfelt post: "Birthday bestie."

Kelly sent fans wild with a sultry birthday post on Tuesday as she showed off her toned physique. The Destiny's Child singer looked incredible in a blue metallic thong and bralette crafted from gift wrapping.

© Instagram Kelly looked sensational in her birthday post

The shiny two-piece was teamed with a pair of matching pointed-toe stilettos and a magnificent headpiece that featured over 20 coordinated balloons placed inside.

The star captioned the striking post: "Well here we are, 44."

Kelly later revealed that she drew inspiration from an archival black-and-white party-themed photoshoot that featured supermodel Naomi Campbell. The singer took to her Instagram story to show off the uncanny comparison.