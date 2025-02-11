Beyonce's daughters go head-to-head as Tina Knowles ignites a storm with photos of grandchildren

It was a huge weekend for Beyonce and Jay-Z's family as they stepped into the limelight with their daughters, Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi Carter, seven, at the Super Bowl.

While Rumi's twin, Sir, was noticeably absent from the sporting event, his sisters more than made up for it.

Fans were thrilled to see the siblings together in their matching style as Blue Ivy is normally the one in the spotlight.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Blue Ivy: As star in her own right

But it appears Rumi is fast moving in on her old sister's success, something their grandmother, Tina Knowles, was quick to point out after their joint appearance.

Taking to Instagram, Beyonce's mom had a proud grandparent moment when she shared side-by-side images of Blue and Rumi leaping into the air.

"Sooo cute," she wrote. "Blue has been [to] every Super Bowl since like five years old, attending with her dad and doing this jump for joy."

She then noted: "This year Rumi did the jump. It has become a family tradition.. soo sweet!"

© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Jay-Z with his daughters

Tina was inundated with comments from fans remarking on how big Rumi has got and how much she looks like Blue and Beyonce.

Others said Rumi's resemblance to her aunt, Solange, was uncanny and there were plenty foreseeing another star in the making.

Blue Ivy has burst onto the scene as formidable talent in the last year or two.

Beyoncé with her mom Tina Knowles and sister Solange

She's performed with her mom onstage multiple times, is a Grammy-winning artist, dancer and made her acting debut in Mufasa: The Lion King by voicing Kiara.

During an appearance on the Today Show's 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna last year, Tina opened up about both her role as a mother and grandmother, and how the family is embracing all of the kids' very creative spirits.

© Instagram Beyonce with her twins

Asked by co-anchor Hoda Kotb about being a grandmother, she said: "It's the best," before joking: "I mean with grandkids you don't have the pressure of taking responsibility for how they turn out, so you get to just indulge them and let them have noisy toys that drive their parents [crazy]."

She further gushed: "It's just the best, they are the best, my grandkids are all super creative and I just love them to death.

© Getty Images Beyoncé and daughter Rumi

"Whatever they want to do we just want to support them."

Rumi has been described by her family as outgoing and creative, while her brother, Sir, prefers to be away from the spotlight.

Tina described her grandson as "very quiet," adding: "He's not into fashion as much," but said he's "very, very smart."