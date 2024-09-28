Pamela Anderson goes mascara free - yet still looks like royalty in new dress

On Friday the stunning Pamela Anderson was spotted at the San Sebastian Film Festival, wearing a beautiful pink, floor-length gown. The incredible style was the ultimate stylish cover-up, and came with billowing sleeves and an eye-catching diamond brooch.

The blonde bombshell wore her trademark hair swept back, and her skin looked totally flawless and makeup-free.

© Getty Pamela left all her makeup at home, apart from a slick of red lipstick

She left her mascara at home, letting her blue eyes sparkle all on their own. The former wife of Tommy Lee added a splash of red lipstick which lit up her face. Divine.

© Getty Pamela looked radient in the show-stopping pink gown

Just a day before, we also saw the mother-of-two at The Last Showgirl photocall.

The Barb Wire actress was wearing a CH Carolina Herrera Flowery Print Crepe de Chine A-line dress, which looked blooming lovely on the 57-year-old star. Once again, she went makeup-free and her skin glowed.

© Getty Pamela looked blooming gorgeous in a CH Carolina Herrera number the day before

No makeup here

Pamela decided to scale back her makeup look a few years ago and has remained loyal to her word ever since. Even on the red carpet, the actress barely wears a stitch of makeup. This is a huge deal for the glamorous Netflix star as she was known for her signature glam look, loving pink frosted lipstick and sassy smokey eye makeup back in the 90s, which many emulated.

© Getty Pamela has had great support from Jamie Lee Curtis

In 2023, she announced on the Today Show: "I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, 'I'm going to challenge beauty'. I think challenging ourselves is what keeps us young and beautiful. And I think, really genuinely, beauty does come from within and you don’t have to play the game."

The former wife of Kid Rock had huge support from fellow celebrities, including Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis.

The Freaky Friday star even dedicated a post to Pamela on Instagram at the time, saying: "THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN! @pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures and this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face. I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion."