Pamela Anderson steals the show with bold new hairstyle on the red carpet

Pamela Anderson has had a stellar week after being nominated for a Golden Globe for her portrayal of a Las Vegas dancer in The Last Showgirl.

To top off that incredible news, the iconic star opted for a new haircut that had heads turning at the Academy Women's Luncheon on Tuesday.

Pamela showcased her brand-new bangs at the Los Angeles event, which fell softly against her forehead as the rest of her hair fell down past her shoulders.

Recommended video You may also like Pamela Anderson looks radiant in makeup free video

The Baywatch actress wore a white long-sleeved blouse and tailored beige pants to the event, which drew eyes to her new hairstyle.

Pamela accessorized with black heels and a white Chanel bag and continued to stick with her no-makeup lifestyle.

The 57-year-old, who was easily recognizable for her bold '90s makeup style, opted to go makeup-free in 2023 at Paris Fashion Week and hasn't looked back since.

© Jon Kopaloff Pamela showcase her brand new bangs at the event

She has been praised for the bold and powerful move by fans and celebrities alike and even inspired Drew Barrymore to go makeup-free when Pamela was a guest on her talk show in November.

"I've had my little journey with it, but we all are our own worst critics," the mother of two told Drew at the time, before adding that the decision made her "feel free".

She shared that going makeup-free helped her find the person she wanted to be. "When people started coming up to me and talking about it, I thought, 'Well, this is a great message', you know? To really peel it back and find out who I was again. I wanted to remember who I was."

© Stefanie Keenan The actress has been makeup-free since September 2023

"I found I played characters my whole life. I was painfully shy as a kid; even doing Playboy, for instance, was a huge leap of faith for me," she said.

"This is what my fantasy of what a model is, or a playmate is, or a rock star's wife is, or what anything is," she said of the masks she has worn throughout her life. "I'm going to do it the best, and I've been playing these characters along the way."

Pamela's powerful move continues to make waves a year after she first went makeup-free, and challenging industry norms has allowed her to find a sense of self-worth, as she told Today in 2023.

© Emma McIntyre Pamela revealed that by going makeup-free, she has found a new sense of self worth

"I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, 'I'm going to challenge beauty," she explained.

"I think challenging ourselves is what keeps us young and beautiful. And I think, really genuinely, beauty does come from within, and you don't have to play the game."

One celebrity fan of Pamela's brave beauty choice is her The Last Showgirl co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis, who paid tribute to her friend on Instagram.

© ANGELA WEISS The mother of two was nominated for a Golden Globe for The Last Showgirl

After her appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Jamie posted pictures of Pamela from the event with a sweet caption.

"THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN! @pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures," she said.

"This woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face. I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion."