Pamela Anderson has skin of a 30-year-old as she turns heads in satin outfit

On Thursday, the ever stunning Pamela Anderson delighted onlookers at the Giorgio Armani show at the Park Avenue Armory in New York, wearing a brand new textured outfit we can all get on board with.

The 57-year-old sported a beautiful satin white shirt, which she tucked into the waist of her velvet trousers, and she topped the look with a statement jacket, which she slung delicately over her shoulders. Sublime! This is the kind of outfit that would suit anyone due to its classic finish.

© Getty Pamela Anderson stunned at the Giorgio Armani Women's SS25 Fashion Show in New York City.

The mother-of-two wore her famous blonde locks in a gorgeously bouffant style and her skin looked absolutely sensational. Staying true to her no-makeup pledge, the actress didn't wear any cosmetics as she posed up a storm on the red carpet and we think you will agree, she looks decades younger.

© Getty Pamela wore zero makeup at the Giorgio Armani event and glowed

Last month, the author of the cookbook, ‘I Love You’ told HELLO: "I think being a woman in your 50s is inspirational. I've got off all the roller coaster of emotions over the last few decades. I barely even remember them, but here I am, and with all this experience."

Reflecting on her life in the public eye, she added: "You know, I'm 57 years old. A lot of my career was about physicality, and it's been a journey.

© Getty Images Pamela always looks radiant on the red carpet

"But it's also been part of the reason why I've kind of done this experiment with myself; just to peel it all back, remember who I am, and not be defined by what people do to me, but defined by what I do, and just to have passion for the work and not become bitter or jaded, still finding joy in the process, in life and in this business," she explained.

Her outlook is so refreshing, and is one we can all take something from. "Even if people don't believe in you, you have to believe in you and push yourself because it's very easy to pigeonhole somebody - so you have to find reasons to keep blowing people's minds."