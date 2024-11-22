Cher's $75m 'monstrosity' mansion she hasn't moved her boyfriend into

It isn't often that a celebrity home is described as a "monstrosity" but Cher has been incredibly open about opinions on her Malibu mansion.

"After it was finally completed, I invited all the people from the planning commission over for a glass of champagne," the pop music legend, 78, told The Times in a new interview.

"One of the guys called the house a monstrosity. When he saw my face he changed it to 'unique structure'."

Cher lives alone, having chosen not to move in with her rapper boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, 38. The Times also reported that there appears to be no signs of the rapper's belongings at the residence.

The home has been decked out in marble and limestone and has been adorned with Buddha statues and large animal sculptures. Her 16,000-square-foot mansion has panoramic views from Point Dume to Santa Monica out to Catalina Island.

The home has undergone quite the renovation under the 'Believe' singer's ownership. She purchased the underlying property for $2.95 million in 1989 and had the current Italian Renaissance-style villa built in 1999.

According to Architectural Digest, the home features Eastern motifs painted on the ceilings, Moroccan-style lighting, and silk-adorned walls in the bedrooms.

"This house has been one of the greatest passions of my life," the singing superstar told AD. "I have enjoyed every moment of its creation and evolution, but now it’s time to pass this magic on to others."

Cher's solo living situ

Cher and her boyfriend who have a 40-year age gap live separately despite reuniting following a brief break-up in May.

The pair met at Paris Fashion Week in 2022 and a mutual friend gave Alexander, who goes by AE, her phone number. "It was really shocking because people just don’t give out my number," Cher told People.

"I had been telling all my friends, 'We’re too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text'. So I did what I said not to do!"