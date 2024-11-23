Cher reveals the only man who ever broke up with her – and it's not who you think

Cher is sharing all of her well-kept secrets ahead of the release of her new book, Cher: The Memoir.

The music legend revealed in an interview with Howard Stern on Thursday that the only boyfriend who ever left her was none other than Top Gun star Val Kilmer.

When Howard asked her simply, "Who could ever leave you?" the 78-year-old replied, "Few men, few men…look, I was madly in love with Val Kilmer, and he left."

The couple started dating in 1982 when Cher was 36 and Val was 22; they sadly split just two years later, but evidently, the actor left an impression on her.

When Howard asked why Val left her, Cher sagely replied, "Because sometimes you're only meant to stay with someone so long…he was really young."

The mother of two told People in 2021 that they first met at a party where they were set up.

© Barry King The couple dated between 1982 and 1984

"I met him at a birthday party my friend was having for me," Cher explained. "She said, 'I invited this guy, and I think either you or my friend who's an editor will like him.'"

"We became friends because we laughed at the same things constantly. He would sleep over, and it was just a friendship [at first]. That took a long time. Well, I guess not really a long time."

She continued: "He was so young. Was he 22? What was I? I don't know. Thirty-something. It was a bigger deal back then."

© William Nation The pair had a 13-year age gap

"The truth was if I hadn't gone out with younger men, I would have never had a date. Younger men weren't intimidated by older women. But older men in my age category, they weren't having it."

The "Believe" singer spoke fondly in the interview of her ex-boyfriend. "He's like nobody I've ever known," she said. "He is exasperating and hysterical. Thrilling and funny, and doesn't do what anyone else does."

For his part, Val has never forgotten his brief romance with Cher, as he revealed in his 2020 memoir.

© Barry King The singer revealed she was "madly in love" with him

"Once Cher works her way inside your head and heart, she never leaves," the actor wrote. "For her true friends, her steadfast love and loyalty never die."

Val's 2021 documentary, which explored his storied career as well as his battle with throat cancer, touched the singer so much that she wrote him a letter at the time.

Cher revealed, "I said, 'Valus Maximus, I'm sorry if I did anything to piss you off or hurt your feelings. I love you, and your documentary was all things... I love the things that pissed me off, the things that made me hysterical, amazed, hurt, astonished, etc. You are brave and beyond brilliant. Ethel'"

© EuropaNewswire/Gado Val battled throat cancer in the past

Cher was famously married to Sonny Bono from 1964 until 1974; she then married Gregg Allman in 1975 until they split in 1979.

Since then, she dated Gene Simmons, Tom Cruise, baker Rob Camilletti, and Richie Sambora.

She is currently dating music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards; the pair met at Paris Fashion Week in 2022 and have been smitten ever since, despite their 40-year age gap.