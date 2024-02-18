Margot Robbie rocks vampy leather look for rare red carpet appearance with husband Tom Ackerley

When Barbie fever hit, nobody was prepared for Margot Robbie's months of doll-inspired dressing to come.

From her glittering 'Superstar Barbie' dress at the Golden Globes, to her pink gingham co-ords and her custom Vivienne Westwood 'Enchanted Evening Barbie' moment at the London premiere, Margot's stylist Andrew Mukamal has even curated a photo book on the Australian actress' plastic fantastic looks.

On Saturday night, however, Margot appeared to make a rare departure from her Barbie-inspired dressing as she led the fashion set at the Charles Finch and Chanel 2024 Pre-Bafta Party.

© Rowben Lantion Margot Robbie arrives at the Charles Finch & Chanel 2024 Pre-BAFTA Party

The actress, 33, looked divine in a glittering black mini dress adorned with bow detailing on the neckline. Her strapless number was paired with a quilted Chanel handbag and open-toe shoes, as she layered with a vampy vinyl trench coat.

© Karwai Tang Margot, 33, added a vinyl coat to her glittering mini dress

Margot's beachy blonde hair was styled in effortless waves, as her unmistakable beauty was highlighted with a natural base and vermillion lipstick.

© Dave Benett The Australian actress wore a glittering LBD to the Charles Finch & Chanel 2024 Pre-BAFTA Party

The Saltburn producer made a rare appearance with her husband of seven years, Tom Ackerley.

The British film producer and actor, who has been married to Margot since 2016, wore a grey pinstripe suit and mauve shirt.

Despite keeping a relatively low-profile for the majority of their relationship, Tom has stepped into the limelight significantly more since Margot became Greta Gerwig's reinvention of Barbie.

© Karwai Tang Tom Ackerley and his wife Margot Robbie at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 Nominees' Party

Margot's husband recently joined his wife on the whirlwind press tour of the Oscar-nominated Barbie movie and has been by her side supporting her throughout the movie's countless award-season nominations and wins.

However, he isn't just in attendance for her sake, as he also helped produce the movie which grossed over $1 billion at the box office, as well as Saltburn, which was also a huge hit for the couple's LuckyChap Entertainment production company.

The Australian actress admitted she's "so lucky" that Tom "isn't fazed" by the spotlight, telling E! News: "'I am so lucky. He likes being behind the camera, he's not fazed by any of this stuff, he's just the best. It's so fun. I love the word 'normie'."

© Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M The couple wed in 2016

The Golden Globe-winning actress tied the knot with the British film producer after finding love on the set of Suite Française, which she was cast in and for which he served as a third assistant director.

The couple chose to keep the details of their wedding, much like their relationship, extremely private. According to the MailOnline, the lovebirds celebrated their love with no more than 50 close friends and family on the grounds of a private estate in Byron Bay.