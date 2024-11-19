Amanda Holden wows in latex jumpsuit alongside rarely-seen daughter Hollie

Amanda Holden turned heads in a forest green latex catsuit as she attended the Wicked: Part One UK premiere on Monday.

Matching the green carpet, the Britain's Got Talent judge slipped into a skintight, glossy number from Atsuko Kudo complete with a waist-cinching belt and military-style sleeves. She spruced up her look with a pair of pointed slingback heels in black, a matching clutch and layered necklaces.

© Getty Images The TV star turned heads in a dark green jumpsuit

The Heart Breakfast radio host, 53, glammed up for the star-studded event, opting to style her honey-hued locks into rippling waves. As for makeup, Amanda dusted her cheeks with rosy blush and added a slick of high-shine lipstick.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Wicked – official trailer

Amanda was joined by her 12-year-old daughter, Hollie, who looked elegant dressed in a blush pink pinafore dress embellished with dripping gems. She paired her frock with some patent white flats and styled her caramel locks into glamorous waves.

© Getty Images The pair attended the UK Premiere of "Wicked: Part One" at The Royal Festival Hall

Ahead of the event, the mother-of-two shared a behind-the-scenes video with her Instagram fans. The joyous clip showed Hollie and Amanda undergoing spellbinding beauty and hair transformations.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with messages of praise, with one writing: "Simply a goddess!" while a second noted: "You look so amazing in that outfit," and a third chimed in: "Stunning Amanda."

© Getty Images The mother-daughter duo were all smiles on the green carpet

Amanda shares Hollie with her record producer husband Chris Hughes. The loved-up couple are also doting parents to daughter Lexi, 18, who is currently making waves in the world of modelling.

Lexi, who is signed with Storm, made her catwalk debut at London Fashion Week back in September. Of her daughter's achievement, Amanda said at the time: "We couldn’t have been more proud of our daughter this evening walking in her first LFW show.

© Getty Images Amanda's daughter Lexi is a budding model

"This year has been a significant one for her, she has worked really hard with her A-Levels and she got herself into a great university. Chris and I love her to bits and her little sister Hollie looks up to her so much. It's a wonderful moment for her."

Amanda and Chris' love story

The couple met in Los Angeles in 2003, but didn't start dating until 2004. After a whirlwind romance, they tied the knot in 2008 at St Margaret's Church in Somerset with their nearly two-year-old daughter Lexi in attendance. They welcomed their second daughter – Hollie – in January 2012.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2019 about their marriage, Amanda said: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness.

© Getty Images The pair tied the knot in 2008

"We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives. He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax."

She added: "He's a proper bloke who looks after me. I'm a strong, opinionated woman, but he helps steer the Mandy ship."